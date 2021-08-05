CHAMPAIGN — Chase Brown’s physical gains are going to require those in charge of maintaining the Illinois football roster to stay on their toes.
The 5-foot-11 running back was listed at 195 pounds for his second season with the Illini after transferring from Western Michigan in 2019.
Entering Year 3 — the first under coach Bret Bielema and his staff — Brown’s online biography shows him checking in at 200 pounds.
About that.
“I’m running around at 210 right now,” Brown said Wednesday outside Memorial Stadium following the third day of training camp. “My strength’s through the roof.”
Brown led the Illini with 540 rushing yards on 104 carries and scored three touchdowns last season. He showed the ability to escape defenders both vertically and horizontally across the field.
It helped him land a spot on the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation’s best running back.
None of that left Brown satisfied. Evident by the offseason commitment to bettering his body.
“I remember I sat down with Coach B, and one of the first things (he said), he’s like, ‘You know what? You’re going to stay around 205, 210,’” Brown said. “That’s all he needed to say to me. That kind of motivated me to transform my body.”
Aided by strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright and director of football nutrition Jade Brinkoetter, Brown now feels even more prepared to handle the rigors of Power Five football.
“Coming off the whole COVID summer (of 2020) and everything, going into all-Big Ten play, I think that’s really hard on your body,” said Brown, who garnered All-Big Ten third-team status from the media last season. “When you’re running around at 188 and your strength is not being where it should be, that’s exactly where I wanted to (focus) after the season. And that’s what I did.”
Brown said he didn’t need to sacrifice anything significant in order to make these physical improvements. He wasn’t, for example, giving up various different foods that he prefers to eat.
“It’s a mix of nutrition and strength and then working really hard when you have the opportunity in the weight room,” Brown said. “Making sure I’m getting the right amount of protein, carbs and healthy fats and working hard when I’m in the weight room, that played a huge role in my transformation, and that’s played a huge role for everybody.”
Brown did acknowledge he began adding chicken and fish to his diet, which strictly was vegan for a time. His first post-vegan meal was “a big steak ... with flames coming out.”
“I was light-headed” after eating it, Brown said with a laugh.
Brown also spent some time Wednesday discussing the entire running backs room, namely East Carolina transfer Chase Hayden and Reggie Love III.
Brown said he sees “size, strength (and) power” in the 5-10, 205-pound form of Hayden.
“Have you seen him squat 600 on Twitter? It’s ridiculous. Dude can squat a brick house,” Brown said. “But especially his vision, his ability to stop, ability to lower his shoulder, it’s really exciting to watch.”
When told that Bielema has referred to the Brown-Hayden combination as the “Chase brothers,” Brown suggested a photo opportunity involving the two and Brown’s twin brother, Illini safety Sydney Brown.
“Honestly, you put him next to my brother and I and it could be the triplets,” Chase Brown said with a smile. “So I guess it works.”
As for Love, Brown professed ... well, love for the 5-11, 190-pound St. Louis native who recorded 10 carries last year in his first season of college football.
“Reggie’s developing really well from last season,” Brown said. “He’s able to play as a true freshman, and day by day just seeing him grow and transition ... I’m really proud of him.”
Brown also is pleased with new position coach Cory Patterson, who coached Illinois’ tight ends the last three seasons.
“He brings the juice every single morning,” Brown said. “He’s excited about the role, I’m excited to work with him and overall I feel like I’ve improved as a player with him.”
Improvement is exactly what Brown has sought ever since Bielema’s hiring last December. And that doesn’t apply only to his rushing abilities or his body status.
When you’re a Big Ten team’s leading returning running back — no matter how long you’ve been with the program — additional duties are placed upon your shoulders.
Brown is accepting those wholeheartedly.
“I see myself as a leader in the room,” Brown said. “I feel like every single time I’m out there I’m looking to help the other guys.
“Coach (Patterson) and Coach B have played a huge role in telling me, ‘You’ve got to do this and that.’ They want me to step into that leadership role. I’m still developing as a leader, but day to day I feel like as I’m getting closer with the guys and getting closer with the team, that leadership role’s getting a lot easier.”