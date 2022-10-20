CHAMPAIGN — Chase Brown allowed himself basically a single week off following the 2021 Illinois football season. A week to relax. A week to hit the reset button and get mentally prepared for how he was going to approach the offseason.
“As soon as January hit, my mindset changed,” Brown said. “I was going to leave no ‘What ifs?’ I wanted this season to be something to remember.”
Brown has certainly followed through on making the 2022 season memorable.
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back is the nation’s leading rusher through seven games. A midseason All-American. A Heisman Trophy hopeful. And a big part of the reason Illinois is 6-1, bowl eligible and leading the Big Ten West.
Illinois launched its “Chasing History” website Wednesday during its second bye week to tout all Brown has accomplished. Turns out there’s plenty to note.
Like how Brown’s national lead in all-purpose yards doesn’t include a single kick or punt return. Or how he’s also tops in the country in yards after contact — 619 of that 1,116 total — and has also forced the second-most missed tackles nationally. Not to mention his seven 100-plus yard rushing performances that is both the most in the country this season and puts him alone in Illinois football history as the first to ever rush for more than 100 yards in each of the first seven games of a season.
“The things he does every day in our program — the way he lives, the way he trains, the way he works with an offense — he’s proven to me how professional he is,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “Obviously, he has another year of eligibility that will become a topic after the season, but right now, just letting him chase history.”
Brown’s success this fall has roots in his offseason preparation. He adjusted his routine to focus more on his body after he missed two complete games during the 2021 season, was limited in several more and still managed to rush for 1,005 yards.
“A lot of work by myself,” Brown said about his offseason. “Footwork. Shoulder maintenance. Working on everything so I had no doubts about what my body was going to be able to take and what I could push myself to do.”
That’s come in handy this season as Illinois has leaned on Brown. That was largely the plan anyway, but turned into more of a necessity after backup running back Josh McCray suffered a knee injury in the season opener against Wyoming. McCray is on track to return for the Oct. 29 game at Nebraska, but Brown has carried a heavy load this season.
Brown doesn’t just have 158 more rushing yards than his closest competitor in Michigan’s Blake Corum. Those 1,059 rushing yards have also come on a nation-leading 192 carries, including 41 in Illinois’ win against Minnesota.
Brown is averaging 27.4 carries per game and has topped 30 carries three times. Twice in the last two weeks racking up 72 carries and 326 yards in decisive Big Ten home wins against Iowa and Minnesota.
“It was a big workload, but that just meant I had to take recovery to a whole new level,” said Brown, who was essentially given the bye week off. “My body is starting to get used to these heavy, loaded games. One day it might feel like I was in a car wreck, but the next day, I’m all right and ready to go.
“I think as a running back and somebody that carries the ball a lot, you learn how to take hits. Most of it is how you treat your body after the game. Spending time in the cold tub. Spending time with the training staff. Those resources are there to help you. Maximizing those resources is the main thing.”
Brown’s consistent success in the run game has led to more than just Illinois victories. He’s started to draw real national attention. While he might still be considered a Heisman Trophy longshot, the Doak Walker Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top running back, is a real possibility.
“I’ve had several times in my career where we may have one, sometimes two, running backs on the Doak Walker,” Bielema said. “To be recognized as the best running back in college football would be pretty special. I think he’s in the hunt for that because of what he’s done.”
Brown is quick to credit Illinois’ offensive line for the success he’s had running the football and the attention that success has brought him. It’s a level of success Bielema and Brown discussed before the season.
“He always says, ‘The more real you get, the more unreal it gets,’” Brown said. “That’s kind of been what’s happening. I’ve dialed in on football and my preparation and my recovery after games. Being extremely real in those situations has led to where we are right now.
“The fact of the matter is, I was under recognized coming into the season. I doubt anybody expected any of this happening right now. … I’m blessed to be in the position I am, but none of this would have happened if I didn’t take this one week at a time. That’s where my focus is right now. It’s getting my body back, and then coming out strong against Nebraska, then Michigan State and Purdue and going up to the Big House (at Michigan). There’s a lot I have to take care of. The whole midseason All-American stuff is cool, but it’s not official yet.”