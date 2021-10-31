TOLONO — Boden Franklin came off the left edge unblocked and untouched.
Newton quarterback Mason Mulvey dropped back to pass. Except he never did throw the football.
Franklin, a junior linebacker for Unity, bore down on Mulvey to unleash a picture-perfect sack on a well-timed blitz. He knocked the ball out of Mulvey’s hands in the process — and into the hands of teammate Nick Nosler.
Nosler, a junior defensive end for the Rockets, picked up the ball around Newton’s 5-yard line and rumbled into the end zone for a relatively easy defensive touchdown. The scoop-and-score within the first minute of the second half delivered easily the biggest cheer all Saturday afternoon at Hicks Field by the Rockets’ faithful as Unity cruised by Newton 46-6 in a Class 3A first-round playoff game.
“It was amazing to follow through on a play like that,” Franklin said. “It was perfect. Nothing could have been better.”
The Rockets’ sideline responded in kind, too, after Nosler celebrated on a chilly and cloudy afternoon.
“I was in the backfield and Bo just straight up hit him,” Nosler said. “It was insane. I saw the ball come out, and I didn’t think of anything. I just thought, ‘Scoop and score.’”
Unity enjoyed a 33-6 lead at the moment before Franklin and Nosler combined to give the Rockets even more of a boost and a 40-6 lead only 57 seconds into the third quarter.
“He started for us last year and played all five games as a sophomore,” Unity coach Scott Hamilton said of Franklin. “He’s a pretty instinctual kid who has a good nose for the ball.”
Just like Matt Brown has a nose for the end zone.
The Unity senior running back rushed for 175 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries. He showed off his speed on a 46-yard touchdown run that gave the Rockets a 46-6 lead with 3 minutes, 9 seconds left in the third quarter.
He showed off his force on a 6-yard touchdown run to put Unity ahead 33-6 with 3:11 left in the second quarter.
And he helped Unity build a 19-0 lead by the start of the second quarter after touchdown runs of 4, 19 and 5 yards.
“You just have to keep your eyes up and then bounce right,” Brown said. “You follow your lead blockers, and our offensive line really put it to them.”
Unity quarterback Blake Kimball completed 17 of 27 passes for 238 yards and added a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Dillon Rutledge (eight catches for 112 yards) and Cale Rawdin (two catches for 69 yards) led the Rockets’ receivers.
But the Rockets (10-0) slowed down the Eagles with a superb defensive effort. Unity harassed Mulvey into completing 14 of 34 passes for 102 yards and limited the Eagles (5-5) to only 71 rushing yards on 20 carries.
“As good as their offense is, their defense is that much better,” Newton coach Jason Fulton said. “I don’t know if they have any flaws.”
Hamilton and his staff will get the chance to pick apart any in the next week. While prepping for a familiar foe, too. Unity hosts Illini Prairie Conference opponent Paxton-Buckley-Loda (7-3) at 2 p.m. next Saturday in a second-round playoff game. The Rockets beat PBL 35-0 on Oct. 15 at Hicks Field.
“I’m not a big fan of having to play a conference school in the first round, but when we had all these teams from our conference make the 3A playoffs, you knew you were going to run into somebody,” Hamilton said. “It’s a tip of the hat to our conference that teams are moving on. We have to find a way to prepare like we did the first time we played them. If we do that, we’ll give ourselves a chance to win, and that’s all you can ask for right now.”