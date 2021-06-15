BLOOMINGTON — The win that sent Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond to its first-ever IHSA state softball tournament had everything.
Illinois Wesleyan University’s Inspiration Field buzzed with excitement on Monday afternoon as nearly 300 fans watched the Knights (21-3) post a 1-0 victory against Ottawa Marquette during the first 1A super-sectional game in the school’s history.
And what a game it was.
On the field, there was plenty of quality pitching. ALAH senior Makenzie Brown prevailed over Marquette’s Kaylee Killelea, with the Tulsa signee striking out 13 and allowing no walks in a four-hit shutout.
“She was on when she had to be,” ALAH coach Jerry Lane said. “There was a couple of times when she gave up a couple of hits, possibly a bit more than what she normally does, but that might have been my pitch calling as well.”
There was offense, too — at least as much as there needed to be for the Knights to support Brown’s gem. ALAH loaded the bases during the bottom of the third inning, and a passed ball brought freshman Madison Schweighart across home plate for the game’s lone run.
And after the Knights clinched the victory with an improbable double-play in the seventh inning, history and drama intersected.
The top of the seventh started with a pitch that hit Crusaders shortstop Maisie Lyons. Addie McConnaughhay struck out to bring Miah Ferracuti to the plate with one out as Lyons stood at first.
Ferracuti then grounded a ball to third base that was fielded without issue by Knights sophomore Kaci Beachy.
The out was recorded at first as Lyons rounded second base and Brown left the circle to cover the now-vacant third-base bag — and promptly collided with Lyons as she applied the tag for the final out of the game.
Brown fell to the dirt and the crowd fell silent. After a few tense moments, she was helped back up by her teammates and the celebration resumed. Minutes later, Monday’s hero had regained her composure.
“Whenever I saw that girl rounding third, I knew since I wasn’t covering anywhere I needed to be somewhere,” Brown said. “Getting to third was where I needed to be.”
As Brown shook off the dust, the Knights could finally celebrate and look back on a game that had intense moments from wire-to-wire.
During the top of the third inning, Crusaders center fielder Lindsey Kaufmann struck a one-out triple down the third-base line — becoming the first Marquette batter to reach scoring position in the process.
Facing adversity for the first time, Brown responded with two consecutive strikeouts.
“I knew my teammate was down in right field, so I had to pick her up,” Brown said. “I think it was just important for the team to know that I was in it, and for them to get behind me.”
Brown’s ability to escape from that jam and her visible emotions after each strikeout seemed to have an impact on the Knights’ bats in the bottom of the same inning. Schweighart walked while sophomore Charley Condill and Brown both singled to load the bases.
With sophomore Alisha Frederick at the plate, Killelea offered a low, outside pitch that got past catcher Eva McCallum. Schweighart slid into home safely.
“We just had to be more patient, and that’s why we got runners on in the first place,” Lane said. “We just took advantage of whatever we could get.”
After the Knights plated their lone run, Brown continued to answer the call in the circle. The ALAH ace struck out the side during the fifth inning and retired at least one batter by way of strikes in every frame.
“Whenever it’s on the line, she takes care of business after that,” Lane said.
The Knights aren’t looking too far ahead — Brown was quick to note that they didn’t know much about Marquette before arriving in Bloomington on Monday, nor will they know much about state semifinal opponent Effingham St. Anthony (19-7) before Wednesday’s 10 a.m. first pitch in Peoria.
But after a season that has been anything but normal, they certainly have a lot to look back upon.
“We started to work super well together,” Knights junior Ryli Kauffman said. “I’m very proud of how we’ve all come together. Nobody in school history has done this before, so that’s what I think keeps me going, too, that we’re the first ones to do this.”