ARTHUR — The arm of Makenzie Brown carried Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond softball to history on Thursday afternoon.
Brown struck out seven of the first nine Argenta-Oreana batters she faced and never looked back as the host Knights clinched their first-ever Class 1A sectional title with a 2-1 win.
The senior and Tulsa signee wound up with 16 strikeouts, while allowing just four hits on a blistering afternoon.
“I’ve got to give (A-O) credit. They put the ball in play more than they did the first time we played them,” ALAH coach Jerry Lane said. “But (Brown) was on the whole game.”
After setting a strong tone in the circle, Brown helped her own cause in the fourth inning. She drew a walk to start the bottom half of the frame and was promptly driven home by sophomore Alisha Frederick’s double to give ALAH a 1-0 lead.
Frederick advanced to third on an errant throw — which proved critical one batter later as she scored on a sacrifice bunt from sophomore Kailee Otto to put the Knights up 2-0.
“That sets the tone, Brown starting the inning off with a walk,” Lane said. “I’ve always said, we’re trying to put runs on the board any chance we possibly can. I don’t care how we have to do it. Two or three runs is a big thing for us, especially with Makenzie throwing.”
In the top of the fifth, an error placed junior Chloe Hector on first to lead off for the Bombers (17-4-1). She came around to score on an RBI single from sophomore Kylei Houser, the first run Brown had allowed in her last 16 outings.
“She is a dominant pitcher,” A-O coach Jeff Hollon said. “She’s going to be a tough one to handle for the next couple games.”
But Brown quickly regained her form, capping the rally and eventually starting off a long-awaited celebration for the Knights.
“We made a couple of errors that kind of hurt us but we were able to combat that,” Lane said. “Makenzie took it upon her shoulders to say ‘That’s enough.’ We’re pretty resilient. We’re a group of young kids that don’t know how to lose.”
The victory extended ALAH’s win streak to 16 consecutive games and set up a 4:30 p.m. showdown on Monday against Ottawa Marquette in a super-sectional game at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.
But before the Knights set their sights on that moment, Thursday’s win called for a moment of reflection from their coach.
“I think it’s going to be big for our program in the future,” Lane said. “It was real exciting (Thursday) with what went on here.”