CHAMPAIGN — Chase Brown claiming Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors Monday was almost a guarantee. The Illinois running back rushed 26 times for 257 yards and two touchdowns to lead Illinois in its 24-14 victory Saturday against Charlotte.
Brown's 257 rushing yards were the fourth most in a single game in program history. He trails only Mikel Leshoure (330 against Northwestern on Nov. 20, 2010, at Wrigley Field in Chicago), Robert Holcombe (315 at Minnesota on Nov. 16, 1996) and Howard Griffith (263 against Northwestern on Nov. 24, 1990).
Brown's breakout performance also checks in as the third-best rushing performance this season across the country. The only two better also came from the Big Ten. Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson rushed for 277 yards against Tulsa, and Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III rushed for 264 yards at Northwestern.
Saturday's run-first, run-often performance also gave Brown the most rushing yards by a running back in Illinois coach Bret Bielema's 13 years leading a program. And Brown's 80-yard touchdown run that essentially secured the Illini's victory tied for the 10th-longest run in program history.