CHAMPAIGN — One of the best running backs in college football this season was at Illinois.
But Chase Brown has played his last game for the Illini, with the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Brown announcing on Friday he will declare for the NFL draft and skip the upcoming ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State on Jan. 2.
Brown rushed for 1,643 yards this season, third-most in a single season by an Illinois running back. But he won't get the chance to pursue the single-season record of 1,697 yards set by Mikel Leshoure in 2010.
Brown made his announcement via social media on Friday, less than a week after Illinois coach Bret Bielema said a decision on Brown's future was imminent.
New Beginnings. #ILL #DHGB pic.twitter.com/BM18BZv6pF— CHASE BROWN (@chasebrown____) December 23, 2022
Brown is the third Illini player to declare for the NFL draft and opt out of the ReliaQuest Bowl. Brown's twin brother, Sydney Brown, is a safety for Illinois and decided to enter the NFL draft last Saturday. All-American cornerback Devon Witherspoon also made a similar decision last Saturday.