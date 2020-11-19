CHAMPAIGN — Chase Brown’s first three games of the 2020 Illinois football season featured him rushing 18 times for 117 yards.
Certainly not a bad output — 6.5 yards per carry is nothing to sneeze at — but the redshirt sophomore running back wanted more.
So what changed last Saturday when the native of Ontario, Canada, piled up 131 yards on 17 carries in a 23-20 Illini victory at Rutgers?
“I was letting the game come to me,” said Brown, who also credited his offensive line, “and I was slowing down and going through my reads. That’s how it all panned out.”
At least one person disagrees with this: Illinois coach Lovie Smith.
“It’s interesting sometimes when guys tell you how they thought they played,” Smith said. “I’ve never seen a player play too fast. The faster the better. I just know that he’s a good football player. He can make you miss in the open field.”
Brown’s next chance to display that starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, when the Illini (1-3) play at Nebraska (1-2).
Brown has no idea how many totes he might receive against Nebraska, especially considering his number of carries last weekend nearly matched his total from the first three weeks.
But the Western Michigan transfer knows exactly how he’ll approach any size workload. It’s an area he works on in practice with Illini running backs coach Mike Bellamy.
“Each week, I prepare as if I’m the starter,” Brown said. “Coach Bellamy, I love playing for him just because if one of us gets rolling he’s going to let us go. Each and every week I’m preparing as if I’m going to get 20 carries.”
Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith stressed ahead of the Rutgers game a desire to feed the ball to Brown far more often than the four carries Brown received during the Illini’s 41-14 home loss to Minnesota on Nov. 7.
That mission started a bit slowly, with Brown only having four carries for 13 yards against the Scarlet Knights by halftime.
“I was running confident (all game),” Brown said. “I was feeling good when I was moving, and I’ve just got to find that in the first half of the game. I feel like if I can run like that all game, I’ll have a lot bigger impact on the game.”
That certainly proved true after intermission. Brown’s longest run improved from 7 to 39 yards, and the trio of Brown, quarterback Isaiah Williams and fellow running back Mike Epstein amassed 263 rushing yards in the second half.
“It didn’t really sink in until Sunday morning,” said Brown, who on that day shared an in-house breakfast with Illini safety and twin brother Sydney Brown as the siblings reminisced about the triumph. “I looked at the stats after the game, and I didn’t even know I had 130 (yards). I was excited about it.”
While Lovie Smith touts the ability of Brown to make defenders whiff in the open field, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound Brown again offers more credit to his teammates when asked about how he manages to evade opposing defenders.
“The key to ... breaking these tackles is we’re going harder in practice and the scout team’s giving us a great look each and every day,” Brown said. “Coach allowing us to be more physical throughout the week shows on Saturday.”
The big question entering this week’s game with the Cornhuskers: How will Illinois’ offense look now that starting quarterback Brandon Peters can return following his positive COVID-19 test that forced Peters to miss the last three games?
Smith hasn’t made clear how Peters and Williams will be utilized — who will start or if they’ll split time. Brown isn’t especially worried about that, regardless of what game plan the Illini coaching staff formulates.
“Brandon will complement our run game,” Brown said, “... just as much as Isaiah complemented me in the run game (last) week.”
Even if Peters receives the majority of playing time at quarterback in Nebraska, there’s no ignoring how successfully Brown and Williams built off one another against Rutgers.
“We have a good feel for the game together while we’re in there,” Brown said. “He’s the one that’s making all the reads as far as giving or pulling on the (run-pass options). It might go back all the way to scout team and us working hard together in the offseason.”
Brown’s stat line in New Jersey accounted for career highs in both carries and yards, surpassing his previous records of 15 carries for 52 yards in a game against Ohio as a Western Michigan freshman during the 2018 season.
One statistic, however, has eluded Brown through his time with the Broncos and Illini: a touchdown.
“I’ve got to finish those big runs. The 39-yarder (against Rutgers), I should’ve finished that,” Brown said. “I’ve got to strain more.”
And once that strain leads to Brown cracking the end zone, how might he celebrate?
“We’ll see,” he said with a smile. “It depends on how I’m feeling.”