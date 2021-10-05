CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football was already three games into its Big Ten slate by the time it faced Charlotte during Saturday’s final nonconference game of the season.
So why deviate on a preparation front?
The Illini intended to turn Saturday’s showdown with Charlotte into a “Big Ten” game. Prepare for and play against the 49ers just like if they were Nebraska or Purdue.
So the 27 touches for Chase Brown — 26 carries and a 17-yard reception on his lone target in the passing game — made a lot of sense. An outsized commitment to the run is pure Big Ten.
And Brown delivered. The redshirt junior running back rushed for a career-best 257 yards to secure his place in the Illinois record book and scored two touchdowns to help secure a 24-14 Illini win.
“When I first came to Illinois, I knew I wanted to be part of those big-name guys who played here before me,” said Brown who passed guys like Red Grange, Rashard Mendenhall and Rocky Harvey in terms of best single-game rushing performance at Illinois. Brown’s performance was also good enough to earn him Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors on Monday.
“The fact I was able to come out (Saturday) and put on the performance I did, I’m grateful and feel really blessed,” Brown continued.
Brown’s 26 carries against Charlotte doubled his season total to that point. A training camp shoulder injury lingered early in the season.
Brown got just five carries in Week 0 against Nebraska, didn’t play the next week against Texas San Antonio, was limited at Virginia, reaggravated the injury against Maryland and didn’t even travel for the Purdue game.
“This was the first time where I kind of felt like I could play like myself a little bit — use my hands and my shoulders,” Brown said about getting back on the field against Charlotte. “It just felt really good to be back. I feel really good. I’m not trying to jinx anything, but I feel really good.”
Illinois coach Bret Bielema said Monday he saw Brown’s career-best effort against Charlotte coming. The injury issues through the first five weeks of the season simply delayed it, but it was only a matter of time before the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Canadian broke through on the field.
“He’s an extremely gifted football player with an incredibly talented mind,” Bielema said. “You just can’t keep those quiet for very long. Now, the challenge is — I grabbed him (Sunday) after practice — what can we do to move forward? Now the awareness bell has been rung. Now everybody’s going to kind of expect it out of you.
“You see Chase and his abilities and his skill set. He also has the ability to take the home run hit, like you saw (on his 80-yard touchdown run). There wasn’t anybody catching him. He’s really just scratching the surface of what he’s to become.”
Illinois will need Brown — who is now 63 yards shy of 1,000 for his Illinois career — again this week against Wisconsin. The Illini have the No. 40 rushing offense in the country behind Brown and true freshman Josh McCray. The Badgers boast the best rushing defense nationally and are giving up just 45.2 yards per game.
That doesn’t mean Illinois (2-4, 1-2 Big Ten) will abandon its run game. It really can’t. Brandon Peters is still in line to start at quarterback against Wisconsin (1-3, 0-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday — where the Illini will not wear what’s become their standard all gray look on Homecoming — and the passing game has been a non-factor the last three games.
“When you run the football, you run the football, and you’ve got to stay committed to it,” Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said. “Obviously, you’re going against an elite defense.
“They’re very good up front — especially the front seven — and then how they fill in the back end in the run game. We’ve got to find ways to run the football, different ways. We’ve got to be creative there, but at the end of the day we’ve also got to be what we are and be committed to it. Sometimes a 2-yard run is not a bad play. Just keep stacking and try to get ourselves in those third-and-medium and third-and-manageable situations.”