Although area small-school girls' basketball has just one program remaining in the IHSA postseason, Thursday offered a little more to celebrate for some local teams.
Four athletes in The News-Gazette's coverage area have received Associated Press all-state first-team status, as voted upon by media members throughout Illinois.
Schlarman senior Capria Brown, a Dayton women's basketball signee, received the most votes in Class 2A to rank atop that first team. Brown was a defending all-state first-teamer in 1A last season, but the Hilltoppers were forced up one class by the IHSA's success factor.
Brown, whose prep career ended in a 2A regional semifinal loss to Villa Grove/Heritage earlier this month, netted 110 votes and easily beat out the second-place vote-getter, Carterville senior Jeniah Thompson (87).
Two other area standouts also rated as all-state first-teamers in Class 2A: Unity's Elyce Knudsen (67 votes) and Oakwood's Katelyn Young (62 votes).
Knudsen didn't even crack the 2A all-state honorable mention tab last season but made her senior year one to remember. Knudsen surpassed former NBAer Brian Cardinal for the Rockets' all-time scoring lead — among both genders — as she helped the Unity girls to their first regional championship since 2009.
The Murray State women's basketball signee Young made a step up from AP all-state second-team status a season ago. The Comets senior had her prep tenure ended by Knudsen and the Rockets in a 2A regional semifinal.
Rounding out local all-state first-team representation is Tri-County junior Tayler Barry (62 votes). She is competing with the rest of the Titans at this weekend's Class 1A state tournament, beginning with Friday's 11:15 a.m. semifinal versus Lanark Eastland.
Barry secured the fourth-most votes among 1A honorees and makes a significant leap from 1A all-state honorable mention as a sophomore. She's been a starting member of each Tri-County team to qualify for state in the most recent two seasons.
Below are the complete AP all-state teams for 1A and 2A girls' basketball, with local inclusions highlighted.
(Notes: Players received five points for a first-team vote and three points for a second-team vote. Each voter picked a five-player first team and five-player second team in each class. A player must have been named on two ballots to receive honorable mention. All media members in the state were eligible to nominate and vote for players. Nobody earned unanimous selection in either class. There were 26 voters in 1A and 27 in 2A. There was a voting tie for the final first team spot in 1A.)
CLASS 1A FIRST TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Anna Heffren, Lewistown (5-6, Sr., G) 113
Anna Griffin, Aurora Christian (6-1, Jr., G/F) 100
Anna Burrus, Triopia (6-0, Sr., C) 77
Tayler Barry, Tri-County (5-6, Jr., G) 62
Alisha Hamilton, Chicago Collins (5-9, Sr., G) 61
Erin Henze, Lanark Eastland (5-4, Sr., PG) 61
CLASS 1A SECOND TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Abi Payne, Amboy (5-8, Jr., G) 45
Kyndel Arthalony, Illini Central (6-0, Sr., C) 44
Lydia Coatney, Lanark Eastland (5-6, Sr., G) 43
Abby Barr, Freeport Aquin (5-11, Sr., F) 42
Sydney Shaeffer, Lewistown (5-8, Sr., G/F) 42
CLASS 1A HONORABLE MENTION: Maddy Martin, Elgin Harvest Christian (5-8, Sr., G) 30; Jayden Standish, Lexington (5-9, Sr., G) 29; Haley Wallace, Brimfield (5-8, Jr., G) 28; Mallory Powers, Amboy (5-10, Jr., G) 25; Allyson Hardiek, Altamont (6-2, Sr., F) 24; Bella McCartney, Jacksonville Routt (5-10, Sr., F/C) 24; Tiana Timpe, Stockton (5-10, Jr., PG) 21; Madison Webb, Glen Carbon Father McGivney (5-9, Sr., F) 20; Brinlee Bauman, Princeville (5-8, Sr., G) 18; Claire Wilhour, Brownstown/St. Elmo (5-6, Sr., PG) 17; Meggie Scott, Newark (5-4, Sr., PG) 15; Tabytha Toelke, Dakota (6-0, Jr., G) 14; Lexi Nichols, Kewanee Wethersfield (5-8, Sr., PG) 13; Payton Sopczak, Goreville (5-7, Sr., G) 12; Brooke Heiman, Indian Creek (5-9, Jr., PG) 11; Ashley Jones, Abingdon-Avon (Soph., G) 9; Hanna Hicks, Illini Bluffs (5-10, Sr., G) 8; Abby Beck, Gardner-South Wilmington (5-6, Jr., PG) 6; Kelly Jones, Ridgeview (5-11, Sr., F/C) 6; Thaya Luse, Aurora Christian (5-8, Soph., F) 6; Anna McKee, Glen Carbon Father McGivney (5-9, Jr., G) 6.
_____________________________________________
CLASS 2A FIRST TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Capria Brown, Danville Schlarman (5-9, Sr., G) 110
Jeniah Thompson, Carterville (5-10, Sr., G/F) 87
Carly Gillen, Monmouth-Roseville (6-0, Sr., F/C) 71
Elyce Knudsen, Tolono Unity (5-7, Sr. G) 67
Katelyn Young, Fithian Oakwood (6-1, Sr., F) 62
CLASS 2A SECOND TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Amellia Bromenschenkel, Mendota (5-10, Jr., G) 60
Ashlyn Sturdy, Buffalo Tri-City (5-8, Sr., G) 55
Sarah Isaf, Paris (5-11, Sr., G) 52
Miyah Brown, Winnebago (5-9, Soph., G/F) 52
Jayonna Smith, Chicago Marshall (5-7, Jr., F) 46
CLASS 2A HONORABLE MENTION: Mady Harper, Midwest Central (5-7, Sr., G) 42; Sidney Hummert, Quincy Notre Dame (5-11, Sr., F) 41; Jasmine Brown, Joliet Catholic (5-8, Fr., G) 38; Sidney Garrett, Riverdale (5-10, Sr., F) 32; Emily Meidel, Bismarck Henning/Rossville-Alvin (5-11, Sr., G) 27; Asya Smith, Pleasant Plains (5-6, Jr., G) 22; Jayley Akers, Lawrenceville (5-7, Sr., G) 18; Adrenna Snipes, Alton Marquette Catholic (5-5, Soph., G) 18; Olivia Niemerg, Teutopolis (5-8, Sr., PG) 16; Abbey Crain, Carterville (5-5, Sr., G) 14; Chelsie Price, Normal U-High (5-9, Sr., F) 12; Kassidy Kirchner, Petersburg PORTA (Sr., G) 11; Shannon Lampe, Breese Mater Dei (5-10, Sr., F) 11; Ensley Tedeschi, Benton (5-11, Fr., G) 11; Hanah Hart, Spring Valley Hall (5-9, Sr., F) 9; Karrington Krabel, Paris (5-8, Sr., G/F) 8; Lexie Niebrugge, Teutopolis (5-7, Jr., SG) 8; Karli Artman, Carthage Illini West (5-5, Jr., SG) 6; Molly Diekemper, Carlyle (6-0, Sr., F) 6; Megan Hallemann, Greenville (6-4, Sr., C) 6; Jennifer Heinberg, Marengo (5-7, Jr., G) 6; Aliya Holloman, Villa Grove/Heritage (5-8, Sr., G) 6; Lydia Miller, Harrisburg (6-0, Sr., C) 6; Maya Osborn, Marshall (5-4, Soph., G) 6; Hannah Schuringa, Elmhurst Timothy Christian (6-0, Jr., F) 6; Breena Shreeves, Knoxville (5-10, Sr., F/C) 6.