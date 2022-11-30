Chase Brown leads the Big Ten and is second in the country in rushing yards, but the Illinois running back did not garner First Team All-Big Ten recognition this season.
The league's coaches and media selected Michigan running back Blake Corum and Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim as the two running backs to make the First Team. Corum ended up winning the Big Ten's running back of the year, too, when the league announced its offensive honors on Wednesday.
Brown has rushed for 1,643 yards and 10 touchdowns and has also caught 27 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns for the Illini (8-4), who have posted their most wins in the regular season since 2007 and are going to a bowl game for the first time since 2019.
Brown, who is also a Doak Walker Award finalist for the country's top running back, will have to contend with Corum again for that honor. Brown, Corum and Texas running back Bijan Robinson are the three finalists for the Doak Walker, which will be awarded on Dec. 8.
Corum has rushed for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns for the undefeated Wolverines (12-0), who play Purdue (8-4) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Corum has 11 receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown.
Ibrahim has rushed for 1,594 yards and 19 touchdowns for the Gophers (8-4) to go along with seven catches for 50 yards.
Brown has a Big Ten-best 328 carries, averaging 5 yards per carry. Corum has 247 carries and averages 5.9 yards per carry, while Ibrahim has 304 carries and averages 5.2 yards per carry.
With Brown the most likely candidate, Illinois did not have a player on the First Team All-Big Ten in voting done by either the coaches or the media who cover the conference. Offensive lineman Kendrick Green was the last Illini offensive player to earn First Team All-Big Ten honors when he did so in 2020, and the last skill position player Illinois has had to receiver First Team All-Big Ten accolades was wide receiver A.J. Jenkins in 2011.
Illinois has not won an individual Big Ten offensive honor since Rashard Mendenhall won the league's Offensive Player of the Year in 2007. Wide receiver Arrelious Benn also won the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2007.
Brown did earn Second Team All-Big Ten honors by both the league's coaches and media. Two of the offensive linemen who helped create holes for Brown to run through, center Alex Pihlstrom and right tackle Alex Palczewski, both received second-team nods, with the league's coaches selecting Pihlstrom for the second team and the league media picking Palczewski for the second team. The coaches had Palczewski on the Third Team All-Big Ten and the media had Pihlstrom on the Honorable Mention All-Big Ten team.
Another Illini offensive lineman, left guard Isaiah Adams, earned Third Team All-Big Ten recognition by the media and Honorable Mention All-Big Ten by the coaches.
Illinois had four other offensive players get Honorable Mention All-Big Ten plaudits, with wide receiver Isaiah Williams doing so by both the coaches and the media, along with left tackle and Danville native Julian Pearl. Quarterback Tommy DeVito was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten choice by the media, and right guard Zy Crisler was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten pick by the coaches.
All told, Illinois had 19 players receive some sort of All-Big Ten recognition, the most in program history.