CHAMPAIGN — For the second time in three days, an Illinois football player was named to a preseason award watch list.
This time it’s redshirt junior running back Chase Brown, who on Wednesday cracked the Doak Walker Award watch list. The honor is bestowed upon college football’s top running back each season.
This follows Monday’s news of super-senior linebacker Jake Hansen being named to the Bednarik Award watch list for the nation’s top defensive player.
This is Brown’s first preseason award watch list. He paced the Illini last season with 104 carries for 540 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, adding seven receptions for 64 yards.
Washington returns. Illinois’ wide receivers room has added a familiar face.
Casey Washington, who entered the transfer portal from Champaign-Urbana on Jan. 18, has returned to the Illini after a brief stint with Wake Forest.
“Excited to announce that I have officially been cleared to play in the 2021 season by the NCAA,” Washington wrote on Twitter. “Huge thanks to the man upstairs & everyone involved in this journey. Extremely grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to be back at Memorial Stadium.”
The junior also posted a picture of himself in Illinois gear donning a No. 14 jersey. Washington previously wore No. 8 in his first two seasons with the Illini. He hauled in 10 passes for 106 yards in 2020 and 11 catches for 132 yards in 2019.
Washington landed at Wake Forest just two days after first entering the transfer portal, but he returned to the portal in late March.
He joins a receivers corps that lost Josh Imatorbhebhe to the professional ranks and also watched Trevon Sidney and Kyron Cumby depart. But the unit internally added Isaiah Williams, Marquez Beason and Caleb Griffin earlier this year.
The Illini also return the likes of Brian Hightower, Donny Navarro, Khmari Thompson and Dalevon Campbell at that position on top of securing transfers Jafar Armstrong (Notre Dame) and Keion Battle (Northern Illinois) following the 2020 campaign.