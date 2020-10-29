CHAMPAIGN — Verdis Brown found out a week before Illinois’ season opener at Wisconsin that he would start at right guard.
The training camp battle with Jordyn Slaughter went his way. That prompted a question from fellow guard Kendrick Green. How was Brown going to handle his first career start?
“I’ve been doing this my whole life,” Brown said was his response. “I wanted to make sure I stayed grounded and not overhyped. Not lead into the game and have too much energy and start messing up assignments and not making the right blocks.”
Still, Brown soaked in the moment when he stepped on the field at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., for the first time. It was a special feeling for the 6-foot-4, 320-pound redshirt sophomore out of Chicago.
“It definitely hit when I first went on to the field under the lights,” Brown said. “I was like, ‘Whoa, this is actually happening,’ but I made sure to bring myself back down so I could be ready to go out there and play.”
Keith Randolph didn’t get the start against Wisconsin in Illinois’ 2020 opener, but the Belleville West product wound up playing a role in the defensive-end rotation. It was a step up for the 6-5, 270-pound Randolph, who played sparingly in four games last season and redshirted.
“It was exciting to finally be out there and play a lot more snaps than I did last year,” said Randolph, who finished the game with four tackles. “It kind of felt like Belleville West again — just out there playing football. I enjoyed it.”
Brown and Randolph represent key building blocks on Illinois’ offensive and defensive lines moving forward. That was the goal when Illinois recruited the in-state duo in the 2018 and 2019 classes, respectively.
The Illini flipped Brown from Florida State in 2018 with then-Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher rumored to be on the move to Texas A&M. A rumor which proved to be true. Randolph had a flurry of late high-major interest — Florida State, Michigan State and Iowa — before committing to Illinois and signing on the first day of the early signing period for the 2019 class.
“When a guy has plenty of options and he chooses the flagship university of our state, that’s big,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “We know how good high school football is in our state. To be able to get some of the top players in the state is a goal of ours to get as many as possible. We wanted them in the worst way. Keith and Verdis were big-time recruits for us that we are able to get, and they’re playing that way.”
In-state recruiting has been rather hit or miss for Smith in his time at Illinois. The Illini hit in 2017 with higher-profile recruits like Green (Peoria), Ricky Smalling (Chicago) and Lere Oladipo (Huntley) and more under-the-radar additions like Alex Palczewski (Mt. Prospect) and Vederian Lowe (Rockford).
The misses came a little more frequently in the 2018 and 2019 classes. Illinois signed just five in-state recruits in 2018 counting Brown, who finished his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The 2019 class brought just five more in-state players.
Brown and Randolph were the highest-profile additions from each respective group.
“Those guys got on board long before there were signs of our program taking that next step,” Smith said. “Those guys got on board when we had the worst facility in college football. It says an awful lot about those guys that did it back then. It’s a lot easier to get on board right now.”
Both Brown and Randolph saw a path to playing time when they chose Illinois. It didn’t come immediately for either, but both are still underclassmen in terms of eligibility and carving out a role with the Illini.
“I knew this could be a great place to call home,” Brown said. “I knew the coaches well. I still feel that way. I’m just glad I made the decision.”
Randolph knew he had plenty of growth on the football field regardless of where he wound up after a late start in the game in high school. This is just his fourth full season playing football.
“Just hearing what the coaches told me about their defense and how much I could grow as a player,” Randolph said was a selling point for Illinois. “They knew how young I was and how immature I was in the game. When they were recruiting it, it felt like the right spot.
“Nobody chooses a school they think they’re going to sit the bench for a while. Knowing I had an opportunity here gave it a plus. When I got here and played in the first game, it was pretty crazy. They weren’t messing with me.”