CHAMPAIGN — The quarterback comparison gets thrown around quite a bit when it comes to setters. It probably should. It’s an apt description.
Just like quarterbacks, setters lead a team. Run an offense. Read defenses. So that makes setters comfortable looking for their own attacking opportunities the dual threat quarterbacks of the volleyball world.
Illinois setter Diana Brown did her best Justin Fields impersonation — she’s a Columbus, Ohio, native — Saturday in the Illini’s 25-21, 25-18, 25-22 sweep of Iowa in front of an “Orange Out” Huff Hall crowd of 2,843. The redshirt freshman not only directed a balanced, efficient Illinois attack, but also contributed to it with a season-high six kills of her own.
To swing or not to swing is a decision Brown said she makes at the net. While No. 20 Illinois (6-5, 1-1 Big Ten) identified the opportunity for Brown to attack the Iowa defense herself, it takes more than just the idea to follow through on execution.
“I would say it depends on the ball I get,” Brown said. “My passers did a really good job. My hitters were up in time. It takes a team effort to decide what to do with the ball. It was in our game plan and I just decided, ‘Why not?’”
Brown’s calling her own number in the attack was not something Iowa (6-5, 1-1) necessarily planned to defend. Not only were her six kills a season high, but her 13 attempts tied the mark she put up in five sets in Illinois’ second win against Tennessee at the beginning of the month.
“I thought she did a really good job,” Iowa coach and former Illini Vicki Brown said. “She was dumping a lot more than we expected her to. That comes a lot from trusting the pass. She’ll be fun to plan against, but also watch as she goes forward.”
Iowa really didn’t slow Diana Brown down in the attack until late in the third set. Even then it was a back-row defender making a play and not the Hawkeyes’ block.
“They weren’t changing for a long time,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “It really forces them to make a choice. As long as we have that passing and that ball control up to the net and D makes good choices up there it opens up a lot of the offense.”
Tamas lets Brown make all those decisions.
“(Tamas) kept telling me, ‘Keep going for it until they stop you,’” Brown said. “If I jump and the other blockers jump and I see it my middles will get a clean kill.”
The rest of the Illinois attack was pretty successful against Iowa, too. Brown had 38 assists for the match, with her five hitters all putting down at least five kills. Senior outside hitter Jacqueline Quade led the way with a match-high 14, while Ashlyn Fleming and Bruna Vrankovic had nine apiece.
“It helps so much,” Fleming said of Brown purusing her own attack in addition to spreading the ball around. “It all started with our passing, and we were passing really well tonight. Then it just gives Diana so much of an opportunity to just decide where to go. I love to see her throw balls around.”
Illinois’ balance was similar to Friday night’s match against Nebraska. The result was much different. The Cornhuskers left Huff Hall with a five-set victory. Sweeping the Hawkeyes was important.
“This was actually a big game,” Brown said. “We could have said, ‘Oh, it was a tough five-setter and our legs are tired.’ I thought we came out ready to go out of the gates. I think our coaches did a very nice job of telling us it’s day in and day out in the Big Ten and everyone’s good.”
The Illini will continue Big Ten play with a 6 p.m. Friday match at Indiana.