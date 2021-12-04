CERRO GORDO — A lot of hard work — along with some timely growth spurts — helped propel Cerro Gordo/Bement boys’ basketball player Connor Brown to an opening week he won’t soon forget.
The CG/B senior scored 39 points in back-to-back games against Heyworth and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg to secure a tournament title for the Broncos in their season-opening turkey tournament.
“I was feeling it, yeah. The second game, I kind of figured I was close to 30, but the first game I had no idea, I had 39,” Brown said. “I thought closer to 25. When coach said I had 39, I thought he was joking.”
The senior standout — whose height is pushing 6 feet, 6 inches — has grown a good 14 inches in the past four years.
“In eighth grade, I started the season 5’3½,” Brown said. “Then when I came here, I got a physical to enroll here, and I was 6-1. I had a large growth spurt.”
The CG/B Turkey Tournament was also a week to remember for CG/B coach Brandon Willard, whose squad has gone 5-0 to start the season after a win Thursday night against Arthur Christian School, his best start in five seasons as the Broncos’ coach.
“I’ve never had a kid do that,” Willard said of Brown’s scoring output. “I’ve seen good games, but to do that in back-to-back games, never.”
After averaging 17 points a game last season, Brown is averaging about 27 per game through the first five games. And that includes outings of 12 and 18 points where he played only two quarters in blowout wins.
His improvement showed against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, which held him to six points in a game last season. Willard said better ball handling and outside shooting skills has helped Brown make a jump this year.
“He worked really hard this summer, and worked hard this fall,” Willard said. “He worked on his shot and has an outside shot now.”
Despite a height that would usually mean parking near the basket on most high school teams, Brown plays all over the court, from guard to posting up in the lane.
“His ball handling is drastically improved,” Willard said. “He’s getting to the basket. He’s really slippery, really hard to guard, really shifty and long and lanky.”
Brown also credits CG/B assistant coach Jeremy Moore with his improved outside shot.
“It didn’t really improve until coach Moore saw me shoot, and said it didn’t look quite right,” Brown said. “He helped me kind of line it up. I started setting my feet, and it looks way better than what it did. He’s really helped me a lot since he’s been here. If it wasn’t for him, it would probably be the same.”
Putting on some muscle has allowed Brown to bang down low better this season. But his preference is to play further out from the basket.
“I love when coach puts me at guard because then I can just go to work,” Brown said. “I like playing the big man position too, but I really like playing the guard — I can get out and get some space, pass it more and get more assists.”
It has also led to all-around play that showed itself against W/SS in that championship game: 39 points, but also 10 rebounds and six blocks. And for good measure, five steals on defense.
Brown upped his game by competing in a Springfield-area youth league this past summer, participating with All In Phenom.
“The Springfield kids pushed me,” he said, “so it made me want to work harder and just made me develop that kind of hunger to be the best.”
And while scoring points is fun, Brown likes winning even more.
So far, the Broncos are doing just that and carry an undefeated record into the start of next week’s Macon County Tournament.
CG/B received the third seed in the eight-team event held at St. Teresa in Decatur and opens up against sixth-seeded Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday.
“It’s not all about me, it’s about my teammates,” Brown said. “Even if I’m not scoring, if they have a 30-point game, I’m going to cheer them on. I want to make my teammates happy, and be a good teammate.”
He hopes it garners enough attention for him to continue to play past high school.
One aspect that may help when recruiters come calling? Brown doesn’t think his height has topped out.
“I still have growing pains,” he said. “I hope a college comes calling. I want to go play basketball next season.”