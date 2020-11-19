Dee Brown is nearly 15 years removed from the end of his Illinois basketball career, but his effect is still evident in just how much his name dominates the Illini record book:
Career total points
RK, PLAYER POINTS
1. Deon Thomas 2,129
2. Kiwane Garris 1,948
3. Malcolm Hill 1,846
4. Dee Brown 1,812
5. Brian Cook 1,748
6. Cory Bradford 1,735
7. Demetri McCamey 1,718
8. Eddie Johnson 1,692
9. Brandon Paul 1,654
10. Mark Smith 1,653
➜ Brown was the epitome of consistency, averaging between 12 and 14.2 points in each of his four seasons. His most points happened in the magical 2004-05 season when he tallied 518 points, but his most efficent scoring season came as a senior when he averaged a career-best 14.2 points that included a career-best 103 free throws attempts.
Career three-pointers
RK, PLAYER 3-POINTERS
1. Cory Bradford 327
2. Dee Brown 299
3. D.J. Richardson 278
4. Richard Keene 237
5. Demetri McCamey 236
6. Rich McBride 216
7. Brandon Paul 211
8. Luther Head 209
9. Trent Frazier 192
10. Sean Harrington 191
➜ Brown is also second for three-pointers made in a single season (99) and tied for first for three-pointers made in a single game (eight). He was also accurate from beyond the arc, connecting at 36 percent for his entire career. A key reason why Illinois went to the national title game in 2005? Brown’s 43.4 percent shooting from three-point range.
Career total assists
RK, PLAYER ASSISTS
1. Bruce Douglas 765
2. Demetri McCamey 733
3. Dee Brown 674
4. Deron Williams 594
5. Kiwane Garris 502
6. Stephen Bardo 495
7. Chester Frazier 484
8. Richard Keene 459
9. Frank Williams 432
10. Derek Haper 419
➜ Brown set a single season career-high with 5.8 assists per game as a senior after Deron Williams left early for the NBA. The most assists Brown ever had wearing an Illini uniform came in a game most probably forget, but he dished out 13 assists two days after Christmas in 2004 during a 105-79 rout of Longwood in Champaign.
Career total steals
RK, PLAYER STEALS
1. Bruce Douglas 324
2. Dee Brown 231
3. Kendall Gill 218
4. Frank Williams 212
5. Sergio McClain 210
6. Derek Harper 178
7. Kiwane Garris 163
T-8. Kenny Battle 161
T-8. Mark Smith 161
10. Luther Head 158
➜ Brown had multiple steals in 72 of the 137 career games he played in four seasons for the Illini and hit his career-high of five in consecutive games as a freshman. His steady nature on defense and ability to stay in games is reflected in this since he never cracked the Top 10 for most steals in a season, yet is only behind one other Illini for career steals.
Career minutes
RK, PLAYER MINUTES
1. Dee Brown 4,698
2. Demetri McCamey 4,374
3. Bruce Douglas 4,373
4. Cory Bradford 4,351
5. D.J. Richardson 4,347
6. Efrem Winters 4,033
7. Malcolm Hill 3,864
8. Kiwane Garris 3,803
9. Deon Thomas 3,799
10. Doug Altenberger 3,730
➜ The winning, the jersey popping and the headband makes Brown one of the more popular players in program history. But maybe fans took a liking to him since he was on the court more than any other Illini. Brown also ranks third in minutes played for a single season with 1,272 behind his 2004-05 teammates Deron Williams (1,315) and Luther Head (1,297).