The award portion of the college football season is upon us.
And Illinois has players vying for some of the country's top honors.
Plus the best defensive back in the Big Ten this season.
Illini running back Chase Brown was named one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award on Tuesday morning. Illini cornerback Devon Witherspoon was also announced as one of three finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award.
Illinois has not had a player win a national award since Whitney Mercilus won the Hendricks Award, given to the nation's top defensive end, during the 2011 season.
Along with Brown, Michigan running back Blake Corum and Texas running back Bijan Robinson are the other finalists for the Doak Walker.
For the Thorpe Award, Witherspoon is vying for the honor with TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson and Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III.
This is the first time since 1995 Illinois has had a pair of players who are in the running for national honors.
The winners of the Doak Walker and Thorpe Award, along with other individual college football honors, will be announced Dec. 8 during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.
Brown has rushed for 1,643 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, with his rushing yards total second in the country going into December. He is third all-time in single-season rushing yardage at Illinois, just behind Rashard Mendenhall (1,681 in 2007) and Mikel Leshoure (1,697 in 2010). The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Brown has set the single-season record for carries at Illinois with 328 this season and is second all-time in career rushing yards with 3,206 yards. He has also caught 27 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns.
Witherspoon has 41 tackles and three interceptions this season, but the 6-0, 180-pound Florida native has emerged as one of the most consistent shutdown corners in the country. According to Pro Football Focus, Witherspoon leads the country in reception percentage against (33.8) and forced incompletions (16). He is sixth in the country in passes defended (17) and has not allowed a touchdown all season.
The Big Ten also unveiled its all-conference selections for defensive players and special teams players on Tuesday, along with individual defensive honors and the league's Coach of the Year.
And the Illini have an individual defensive winner for the first time since 1994. Witherspoon won the Big Ten's Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year, becoming the first Illini to take home that honor. The last Illini defensive player to win a Big Ten individual honor was Simeon Rice as the league's Lineman of the Year in 1994.
Jim Harbaugh from Michigan won the Big Ten's Coach of the Year, becoming the fourth Michigan coach to do so. He has his second-ranked Wolverines (12-0) playing Purdue (8-4) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Three Illini earned First Team All-Big Ten honors on Tuesday, with defensive lineman Johnny Newton and Witherspoon earning nods from both voting done by the league's coaches and voting done by the media who cover the league. Safety Sydney Brown also earned First Team All-Big Ten accolades awarded by the coaches and was a Second Team All-Big Ten choice by the media.
Newton is fourth on the Illini in tackles with 57, including 13 for loss. He has a team-high 5.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hurries to go along with two fumble recoveries, a key reason why Illinois ranks third in total defense.
Sydney Brown is second on the Illini in tackles with 59 and has a team-high six interceptions. His six interceptions have him tied for first in the country with five other players. Sydney Brown had a banner game this past Saturday at Northwestern, returning an interception and a fumble for touchdowns.
The three First Team All-Big Ten selections for Illinois is the most in a single season since 2008 when wide receiver Arrelious Benn, cornerback Vontae Davis and linebacker Brit Miller earned those plaudits from the league. Illinois has not had three defensive players earn First Team All-Big Ten recognition since 1994 when linebackers Dana Howard, Simeon Rice and Kevin Hardy all earned those honors.
Illini nickelback Quan Martin also earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors on Tuesday from the media. Martin is tied with Sydney Brown for second on the team in tackles with 59, has three interceptions, 11 pass breakups and two force fumbles.
Illinois had seven other players recognized with all-conference honors on Tuesday. Defensive lineman Keith Randolph (51 tackles, five sacks) received Third Team All-Big Ten recognition by the coaches and media. Linebackers Isaac Darkangelo (team-leading 67 tackles) and Tarique Barnes (40 tackles) garnered Honorable Mention All-Big Ten accolades by the coaches and media.
Defensive ends Seth Coleman (42 tackles, 4.5 sacks) and Gabe Jacas (31 tackles, four sacks), along with safety Kendall Smith (35 tackles, four interceptions) picked up Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors by the league's media, while kicker and Danville native Caleb Griffin earned an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten nod by the coaches. Griffin is 13 of 17 on field goals this season and has made all 31 of his extra points.
The Big Ten is set to release its All-Big Ten offensive players and the league's individual offensive awards on Wednesday.