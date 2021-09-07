CHAMPAIGN — Tony Petersen lauded his running back group heading into the season.
The Illinois offensive coordinator felt like he had at least five backs he could turn to given the right in-game opportunity.
Usage hasn’t been the issue through two games.
Six different Illinois running backs have multiple carries for the Illini (1-1) in addition to a couple for wide receiver Isaiah Williams and a few more for backup-turned-starting quarterback Art Sitkowski.
No, the main problem through a win against Nebraska and a loss to Texas San Antonio has been availability. That group of five running backs Petersen felt good about?
He hasn’t had them all for the same game yet. Chase Brown was limited to five carries against Nebraska and didn’t play against UTSA because of an undisclosed injury. Chase Hayden missed Saturday’s game against the Roadrunners, too, while in a boot with an ankle injury suffered after he got stepped on.
Both are at least probable to return for Illinois’ first road game of the season Saturday at Virginia.
Illinois coach Bret Bielema was fairly certain about Brown’s return and said it was a “strong possibility” Hayden would be back, too.
“Chase (Brown), he will be cleared,” Bielema said. “He’ll be good to go this week. At least he is into Tuesday’s practice. If we’re not seeing any issues going into the week, which I don’t think we’ll be, he’ll be cleared.”
Brown’s return is paramount. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Canadian led Illinois in rushing in 2020 with 104 carries for 540 yards and three touchdowns. And those totals included two games where he got single-digit carries and two more where he touched it just 11 times in the run game.
“As soon as we can get him back in there, I can’t wait,” Petersen said. “I think he’s progressing like (injured starting quarterback Brandon Peters) very well and hopefully will be in there sooner than later. We need him.
“He brings a lot of experience to the table and played a lot of Big Ten games. He’s not as big as a Josh McCray, but he’s a thick kid. He’s strong, and he’s got some speed. He brings very good vision to the table. We need to get him back in there. He’s important to us.”
Brown’s return — and Hayden’s — likely won’t change the dynamic of the Illinois run game.
The intent through two games has matched what Petersen discussed leading into the season. The Illini are comfortable giving the ball to at least five different running backs, and so far they have.
Mike Epstein leads the team through two games with 25 carries for 107 yards and one touchdown. Reggie Love has 23 carries for 84 yards, and Jakari Norwood rounds out the top three so far with seven carries for 42 yards.
Brown, McCray and Hayden have combined for 14 carries and 36 yards.
“I think the advantage of it is when you get some backs dinged up you’ve got guys that have been playing so you’re not just throwing somebody new in there,” Petersen said.
It’s a number that’s grown since spring practices.
Illinois only had Brown, Hayden Love and Norwood on campus before the summer.
Then McCray arrived from Enterprise, Ala., and opened some eyes and Epstein opted to come back after another offseason surgery and coaching change.
Even Notre Dame transfer Jafar Armstrong, who has missed the last two games, could be an option. Armstrong transferred in as a wide receiver, but played running back for the Fighting Irish and got a mention from Bielema in that vein Monday.
“We just haven’t had all those guys present for either one of these first two games,” Bielema said. “Whatever the number ends up being, I still feel very, very good about our running back numbers and the talents they have. They’re all a little bit different, and as coaches, we have to make sure we piece together a plan that takes advantage of each one of them.”
Petersen’s history as an offensive coordinator is varied when it comes to running back usage. In his 18 seasons as an offensive coordinator or co-coordinator at Marshall (two stints), Minnesota, Louisiana Tech, East Carolina and Appalachian State, Petersen has utilized both a workhorse back (or two) and the running back-by-committee approach.
Petersen’s time at Minnesota in the early 2000s was more of the former. It helped that the Gophers could turn to eventual pros Marion Barber III and Laurence Maroney, who was a first-round pick. Petersen’s second stint at Marshall from 2010-12 was more running back-by-committee.
It was a mix of both in three seasons at Louisiana Tech before reverting back to multiple backs at both East Carolina and Appalachian State.
So Petersen is well aware of the pros and cons of both.
“If you look at it from a disadvantage, sometimes, you might not have backs getting into their juice and getting those reps going,” Petersen said. “In my past, when I’ve had one or two backs getting most of the snaps, they’re getting into a groove. They’re getting the ball, and they just keep getting better and better as the game goes on. If there’s a negative to playing with more backs than two, really, that’s probably it. The positive side is we’ve got a lot of guys getting snaps, and if we get guys dinged up, we’ve got guys that have played.
“It’s a fine line. We’ve had a few backs dinged up to where they’re not totally 100 percent ready to go, so we’ve had to go with the other guys right now. It’s where we’ve been forced to be at this particular point where not all five guys are healthy at once. We really haven’t had to have that issue right now.”