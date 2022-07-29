INDIANAPOLIS — Their roles used to be reversed.
Back in their peewee football days in Canada, Sydney Brown was the running back. Chase Brown played … defensive end?
“Believe it or not,” the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Chase said. “I’m not that big of a human, but I was quick and could move faster than a lot of kids when I was young. He had some sauce to him, man. He was an it factor in a lot of our peewee games.”
A leg injury one summer for Sydney changed it all. By the time he came back healthy, his identical twin brother had taken over as the go-to running back for their team.
“It’s been history ever since,” Sydney said. “He’s run the rock, and I’ve tackled people.”
The Brown brothers did a lot of both, respectively, last fall for Illinois. Chase toted “the rock” to the tune of 1,005 yards on 170 carries in his breakout season. Sydney was one of the Illini’s top defenders at safety, leading the team with 81 tackles, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
That alone would have made them top candidates to represent Illinois at Big Ten Media Days earlier this week in Indianapolis.
That they’re twins? Even better — even if Illini coach Bret Bielema checked with them to make sure they were OK being paired up for another shared experience.
“Everybody wants to group them together,” Bielema said. “I grew up with two brothers — not twins — but I was always in my brothers’ shadows. When we decided to bring them to this event we said, ‘We will do as much as you guys want to compare you or as much as you want to contrast you.’”
The Browns didn’t mind being paired up. As different as they are from a personality standpoint, they did everything together growing up. That was their plan coming out of St. Stephens Episcopal in Bradenton, Fla., before Illinois recruited Sydney and Brown initially wound up at Western Michigan prior to the start of the 2018 season.
The chance to reunite happened in 2019 after Chase chose to transfer to Illinois brought them back together. It was a fulfillment of their goal and also a positive in their continued growth on the field. Competitive — particularly with each other — the Brown twins have pushed each other’s success nearly every step of their football careers.
“It led to us being here,” Sydney said. “That was our goal coming out of high school. When it didn’t happen when we initially came out we were like, ‘OK, it is what it is.’ I’m grateful to have him here because he pushes me, and I push him. We wouldn’t be in the position we are today without each other.”
The competitive streak that runs through both Browns has led to some, let’s say, interesting moments on the field between the two. There might not always be much contact during practices, but they often find a way.
“We’ve had some opportunities to go against each other,” Sydney acknowledged. “We thrive, and we both love competition. Sometimes, that passion can get mixed up with aggression when we’re own the field together.”
Chase didn’t have to search his memory too long for a run-in with his brother.
“There’s this one time where coach specially said don’t hit low, don’t tackle low,” he said. “We run a little counter scheme. I read the block off the edge and I just see him coming — flying like a missile coming low. It was interesting. An interesting decision on his part.”
Illinois starts training camp Saturday in Champaign. That charged environment at the beginning of camp has, in the past, lent itself to some dust-ups between the brothers.
“You’re in just such a competitive environment in camp,” Chase said. “You’re trying to perform. You’re there to show what you can do, and we’re both competitors. He tests me. I’m definitely going to try and nudge him back. That just escalates quickly.”
But similar as the Browns are physically — save for their hair after Chase’s spring cut — they’re essentially polar opposites from a personality standpoint. Chase is low key. Sydney is intense.
“He’s all go every time,” Chase said. “Sometimes, I wish I could take that from him, but it just makes us who we are. Love working with the guy, though. His energy kind of pushes me to be the best version of myself. I try to tell him all the time, ‘Dude, you can relax. You don’t always have to be go, go, go,’ but that’s why he’s the player that he is.”
Bielema admitted he had a few double-take moments back when both Browns had long hair. But the Illinois coach has been able to get to know the differences between the twins in his 19 months on the job. To find out what makes both tick.
“Syd is very focused, intense,” Bielema said. “I’ve got to believe when you’re watching us on film — if you’re an offensive player — you’re aware of where Sydney Brown is at. Not necessarily what he’s doing, but what he could potentially do to you.
“Chase takes a little while to process things. At the end of the year and then really in spring ball, you began to see him understand the patience of our run game as a dynamic runner. A lot of guys make early decisions or predetermined things. Chase really has a better understanding now of what patience is. I think his focus to detail and understanding of the position is at a whole new level.”
Those respective approaches have turned each Brown brother into a vital part of Bielema’s rebuilt at Illinois. Sydney was an All-Big Ten honorable-mention selection in 2021 as a hard-hitting safety.
“Dude’s a true professional,” Chase said of his brother. “I try and tell people this every time. He leaves no stone unturned, no page unread, when it comes to preparing for a team. Honestly so proud of what he’s been able to accomplish during his time at Illinois.”
Chase’s true breakout season last fall garnered him All-Big Ten Third-Team honors among a deep group of running backs in the conference. Now, he’ll try to add more to his legacy this upcoming season.
With a quick scouting report from someone who knows him best.
“He’s elusive, tough,” Sydney said. “He’s fast off the beak and has the top end speed to make the play. He’s a special player.”