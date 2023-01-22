EVANSTON — Illinois had been one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country entering Sunday afternoon's Big Ten women's basketball game at Northwestern.
That made what happened late in the 21st-ranked Illini's hard-fought 67-64 win against the host Wildcats in front of 2,276 fans at Welsh-Ryan Arena seem predictable.
But up until Genesis Bryant's step-back, three-pointer with 18.8 seconds left in regulation, Northwestern hadn't allowed Illinois' shooters much in the way of clean looks from beyond the arc.
With the Illini up by two, Bryant drove on Wildcats 5-foot-11 guard Sydney Wood. The 5-foot-6 Illinois junior guard stopped with both feet just inside the three-point arc. Seeing that Wood was giving her a few feet of space, Bryant — in one fluid motion — stepped back behind the three-point arc and immediately released a shot over Wood's outstretched arms. Bryant held her shooting hand in the air as the ball poured through the net to put the Illini back ahead 65-60.
"Really it's my teammates, the coaching staff," Bryant said when asked where her confidence stems from. Bryant was 0-4 from beyond the arc before her step-back three went down. Illinois finished 4 of 14 on three-point attempts as a team.
"They stress on me to keep shooting, keep playing and times when I want to kind of put my head down, there's a teammate coming over to me saying, 'You're good. Come on,'" the Illini guard continued. "I felt like that really helped me, because (Sunday) was a struggle."
The next 18-plus seconds would be filled with some nervy moments for Illinois (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten), but the Illini did enough to come away with a season sweep of Northwestern (6-13, 0-9) and earn their first win in Evanston since 2014.
"It was an ugly game," Illinois coach Shauna Green said. "I give Northwestern a lot of credit. We had some people step up at the end and make some really big plays to win the game for us."
The difference on Sunday for the Illini was in points in the paint, where Illinois had a 44-20 advantage behind 16 points and 13 rebounds from Kendall Bostic. It was Bostic's eighth double-double of the season.
That helped the Illini get away with poor shooting performances from Makira Cook and Adalia McKenzie (a combined 9 of 26 from the field, 34.6 percent). Bryant was the most efficient of the Illinois starting guards with a game-high 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting.
Jada Peebles also supplied all nine of the Illini's bench points with the senior guard draining two three-pointers and finishing 3 of 3 from the field.
"They had us out of rhythm and we weren't hitting threes," Green said. "We were trying to get the ball inside, trying to get paint touches, which we did a great job. We killed them in the paint, which was my biggest concern, because the first game they killed us."
The Wildcats, who are now on an eight-game losing streak, outscored Illinois 48-32 in the paint when the Illini won 85-79 against Northwestern on Jan. 5 in Champaign.
The three-point shot was what kept the Wildcats in the game on Sunday, however, with Northwestern going 8 of 17 from beyond the arc.
Even after Bryant's late made three-pointer, Northwestern cut the deficit to one point in the closing seconds after Courtney Shaw's putback layup through contact. Shaw knocked down the ensuing free throw to complete the three-point play that brought the Wildcats back within 65-64 with 4.2 seconds to go.
But Cook's two made free throws on the other end after Northwestern was forced to foul restored a three-point lead for the Illini and all but clinched the win.
"This is a game we have to come into and be ready," Bostic said. "I mean it's an in-state rival. They want to beat us. We want to beat them. It was at their place, so I was just really happy to get a road win."