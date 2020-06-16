CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football’s recruiting momentum in May wasn’t centered solely on the fact the Illini landed five Class of 2021 commitments in 21 days after having just a single commit when the month started.
The momentum also came because nearly each successive recruit was ranked higher than the last, culminating in DeSmet (Mo.) top 400 offensive lineman Brody Wisecarver. Illinois’ first June commit didn’t continue that latter trend. But Jacksonville (Fla.) Atlantic Coast wide receiver Patrick Bryant II still stands as the third-best recruit in the Illini’s growing 2021 class.
Bryant committed to Illinois on Sunday afternoon, choosing Lovie Smith’s team out of a top two that also included West Virginia.
Bryant didn’t land his Illinois offer until April 21 — long after he had received numerous high-major offers.
Bryant cut his list to Illinois and West Virginia on June 10, eliminating other Power Five programs like Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Miami, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
Illinois will get a productive offensive option in Bryant. The 6-foot-3, 187-pound wide receiver has played a significant role in the Atlantic Coast offense the past two seasons albeit without much team success. The Stingrays went 3-7 in both 2018 and 2019. Bryant, though, caught 39 passes for 635 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore and hauled in 45 passes for 684 yards and 11 touchdowns last season as a junior.
Even with the addition of Bryant — a three-star prospect ranked No. 127 overall in Florida — Illinois’ 2021 recruiting class remains ranked 14th and last in the Big Ten and 69th overall. All seven Illini commits are considered three-star prospects in the 247Sports Composite, with Bryant joining Wisecarver, quarterback Samari Collier of DeSoto, Texas, defensive back Daniel Edwards of Winter Park, Fla., athlete Prince Green of Griffin Ga., defensive end Sedarius McConnell of Atlanta and linebacker Trevor Moffitt of Bushnell, Fla.