CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had to pivot at outside linebacker when Ezekiel Holmes suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Sept. 10 win against Virginia.
Holmes’ injury opened the door for Gabe Jacas. One the freshman from Florida might have barreled through anyway at some point during the season. Another injury — this time to Seth Coleman — could mean more adjusting for the Illini defense.
Both Coleman and cornerback Taz Nicholson were knocked out of Illinois’ loss to Michigan State with concussions. Nicholson was cleared and returned to practice this week. Coleman had not been fully cleared as of Thursday, according to coach Bret Bielema.
Coleman’s potential absence Saturday would be a blow for No. 21 Illinois (7-2, 4-2) against Purdue (5-4, 3-3) when the two teams kick off at 11 a.m.. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound sophomore is both the leader of the outside linebacker group and a disruptive force for the Illini’s defensive front.
Outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane liked his position group’s depth heading into the season. Playing without Coleman would mean tapping into that depth again.
“Everybody’s eager,” Kane said. “You don’t see guys get angry. They understand this is their job and this is their role. They’ve embraced it, and when they’ve gotten their shots, they’ve been able to capitalize. That’s just the expectation. When you’re in there, you’ve got to do your job and make plays.”
Alec Bryant will be asked to make those plays if Coleman is unavailable Saturday. The 6-3, 240-pound redshirt freshman has seven tackles, including 21/2 tackles for loss and 11/2 sacks, in eight games this season in a backup role. Two years removed from starring at Shadow Creek (Texas), it’s essentially the first time Bryant has been on the field.
Bryant, a four-star prospect out of high school, started his career at Virginia Tech after flipping from LSU. He played just a single game with the Hokies in 2020, entered the transfer portal late in the process that offseason and had to sit out the 2021 season at Illinois.
“This is his true freshman year in essence,” Kane said. “To see his adjustment with how he needs to maintain his body to his understanding of the concepts of the scheme and putting it on the field, he continues to get better every week. He’s a great benefit to that room and a great kid to work with.”
Bryant spent the 2021 season learning from now-former Illini Owen Carney Jr. and Isaiah Gay. Both were adapting to a new role as outside linebackers in defensive coordinator Ryan Walter’s system, but Bryant saw how they handled their business on and off the field.
“I knew, eventually, I would be up at this point,” Bryant said. “(Sitting out) was difficult at first, but the past is the past. I’m trying to leave that behind me and focus on what’s in front of me. I’ve been working toward this and I’m glad to be here and glad everything is coming together.”
Bryant said he enjoys the versatility playing outside linebacker in Walters’ scheme provides. The ability to rush the passer or drop into coverage, he said, was good preparation for trying to make it at the next level.
“He’s got great pass rush ability,” Kane said. “He doesn’t have the size of Gabe, but he’s got power. I think he brings, at times, more power than what Seth can bring. He’s got a little finesse with him and and a little power, so I like to think of him as a little combo platter. There’s no drop off, in my opinion, when he’s on the field.”