CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema hinted at coming additions to the Illinois football roster following Saturday’s practice at Memorial Stadium.
The Illini coach was coy, though. No hint was given about the identity of those potential additions, whether they be transfer, freshmen or another walk-on or two.
The mystery somewhat resolved itself Tuesday when former Virginia Tech defensive end Alec Bryant announced via social media he was transferring to Illinois.
The reason for roster additions with training camp underway and the season opener against Nebraska just 17 days away is Bielema’s pursuit of a maxed-out roster of 120 players. Bryant makes for 119, but that includes offensive lineman Jordyn Slaughter, who broke his ankle last week and is likely out for the season.
“Obviously, Jordyn gets hurt, and if you came in at 120, now you’re down to 119,” Bielema said. “We’ve had a couple guys get some injuries that might be out significant time — especially some non-scholarships players — and all of a sudden that’s going to take an effect on your whole number. We were not at max 120, but that’s where I want to get to.”
Bryant played in just a single game as a true freshman at Virginia Tech in 2020. Given the changes to eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound Bryant will still have a potential five years to play four seasons with the Illini.
Bryant was a consensus four-star recruit in the Class of 2020 out of Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, Texas, in the Houston suburbs. He was ranked as a top-300 prospect by ESPN and finished just outside the top 300 in the 247Sports Composite.
Bryant initially committed to LSU before reopening his recruitment in late November 2019 and eventually flipping to Virginia Tech. He chose the Hokies from a new top four that also included TCU, Oklahoma and Southern California.
Bryant — who will play outside linebacker at Illinois — didn’t enter the transfer portal until July 12, creating uncertainty whether he would be eligible immediately even with the new NCAA rules. The other transfers added to the Illinois roster ahead of the 2021 season did receive immediate eligibility.
Bielema adding Bryant with training camp underway makes for 14 total transfers for the 2021 season with scholarship players and walk-ons combined.
The majority of the transfers were on the offensive side of the ball with quarterbacks Artur Sitkowski (Rutgers) and Ryan Johnson (Northern Michigan), running back Chase Hayden (East Carolina), offensive lineman Jack Badovinac (Colgate), wide receivers Jafar Armstrong (Notre Dame) and Keion Battle (Northern Illinois) and tight ends Mike Cerniglia Jr. (Northern Illinois), Max Rosenthal (Michigan State) and Branden Hohenstein (Abilene Christian).
Bryant is the fifth defensive transfer.
He joins linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. (N.C. State) and defensive backs Eddie Smith (Alabama), Prather Hudson (Georgia) and Mike Manning (Butler) as the newest pieces for defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.