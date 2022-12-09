CHAMPAIGN — Genesis Bryant’s game-day ensemble usually includes a white headband covering her forehead with the Nike swoosh adorning the headpiece.
Bryant’s look changed for the second half of an 80-62 Big Ten home win for the Illinois women’s basketball team against Rutgers on Wednesday night at State Farm Center. And not by design.
Bryant had a large white bandage that extended all the way from the bottom of the white headband and masked her entire left eye lid. Bryant also had what appeared to be the early stages of a shiner underneath her eye.
The 5-foot-6 junior guard’s countenance changed after hard contact with 6-foot Scarlet Knights wing Erica Lafayette late in the first half.
Bryant, who drew the offensive foul from Lafayette with the Illini ahead 37-20 and 2 minutes, 35 seconds left in the second quarter, remained on the floor immediately afterward as Illinois trainer Autumn Taylor surveyed the damage. Bryant and Taylor eventually went straight back to the Illini locker room.
Bryant, though, would return in the third quarter — white bandage and all — and played almost half of the final two quarters. Her two second-half points came at the free-throw line after Bryant was again fouled by Lafayette.
Still, Bryant was in good spirits afterward.
She even laughed when a reporter jokingly asked whether Bryant and Illinois men’s basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. “planned” to have a similar look. Shannon sported a bandage over his right eye during Tuesday night’s Jimmy V Classic win for No. 17 Illinois against No. 2 Texas in New York after colliding with Maryland’s Julian Reese during last Friday night’s game.
“I just always want to play so if I can see with one eye, I’m going to try to go out there and play,” said Bryant, who finished with 14 points and made all seven of her free throws.
Shauna Green wasn’t surprised to see Bryant take the charge from Lafayette. It’s Bryant’s willingness to put her body on the line that the first-year Illinois coach has become accustomed to ever since the North Carolina State transfer arrived on campus for the Illini (8-2), who will look to pick up a second straight win when they visit Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to play Butler (5-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Even if it does create a few nervous moments for Green.
“Gen is just so tough,” Green said. “She’s a tough, tough kid. Some of the times she takes charges in practice against our guys and I just hold my breath. She does it a lot. I didn’t think it was that bad, and then when I went out (on the court) and saw it, it was a huge egg right under her eye. It came up pretty quick.
“I’m sure she’s going to be really, really sore the next couple days but I asked if she wanted to go back in, and she said she did. Maybe a couple of those turnovers in the second (half), I blame it on the eye patch. I don’t think she could see well. There’s no way she didn’t want to be out on that floor.”
Through 10 games, Bryant has been an integral part of a much-improved Illinois team and has thrived in the role as the Illini’s sixth player. She’s averaging 13.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 44.7 percent from the field, 46.5 percent from three-point range and 97.2 percent from the free-throw line.
What Green saw in Bryant was a player that could help instill a winning culture with her new team in Champaign. Player and coach were also familiar with one another. Green, while coaching at Dayton, recruited Bryant out of high school but the former four-star recruit from Jonesboro, Ga., picked N.C. State instead.
“All the transfers that we have came from winning programs, with obviously, Brynn (Shoup-Hill) and Makira (Cook at Dayton),” Green said, “but then Genesis has been a huge piece. At N.C. State (she) didn’t get to play a ton, but I don’t care. You’re in a winning gym. You’re in a winning culture. You understand the level of work it takes every single day. You can see she’s been huge for us.”