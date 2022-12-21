CHAMPAIGN — Genesis Bryant gave a matter-of-fact answer when asked if Wednesday’s triple-double was the first one she’s ever had.
“Well, that was my first double-double and then my first triple-double,” the Illinois women’s basketball junior guard said.
First-year Illini coach Shauna Green, who was sitting next to Bryant, then chimed in, “getting it all just in one.”
Yes, indeed.
Bryant is enjoying a fresh start to her college career after two seasons at North Carolina State, where the Jonesboro, Ga., native only played a total of 263 minutes in 34 games with the Wolfpack. At Illinois? Bryant has logged 330 minutes in just 13 games.
All Bryant did in 35 minutes against Florida Atlantic was produce the third triple-double in Illini program history with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, propelling Illinois to an 81-46 victory in front of 1,932 fans at State Farm Center in the team’s nonconference finale.
It was the first triple-double by an Illini player since Alex Wittinger had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 blocks in a 68-59 loss at Penn State on Jan. 23, 2018. Bryant’s special performance led Illinois (11-2) to the most wins the program’s ever had in a season before Christmas.
“This really has just been an amazing opportunity,” Bryant said of what it’s meant to jump-start her college career in Champaign. “I oftentimes think about that and reminisce how far I’ve came, and I just feel like it’s been a beautiful journey.
“It can get hard. It can get rough. But just keep going, not giving up, just staying consistent and keeping just a grounded foundation, as well. I feel like my teammates helped me instill that confidence, because when I first got here I really wasn’t that confident. I was kind of battling it, and having my coaches and teammates support me, it was only up from there.”
Green said she first became aware of Bryant’s pursuit of a triple-double when Mike Koon, who was on the radio call of Wednesday’s game on WDWS 1400-AM/93.9-FM, started talking about it in the fourth quarter.
Koon, after all, is situated right next to the Illinois bench. By the time the fourth quarter started, Bryant was only three rebounds shy of a triple-double.
Green wasn’t alone in initially not realizing Bryant was on track for that feat.
“At first, I didn’t know that I was on pace until my teammates were telling me and then I was like, ‘Oh, wow, I need to get more rebounds,’” Bryant said. “I started crashing really hard.”
The triple-double was clinched with 3:50 left in the regulation when Bryant — with an Owls player behind her — reached up with one hand and brought in the rebound following a missed three-pointer that hit the back of the rim and caromed right to the 5-foot-6 guard, who was waiting just outside the painted area.
Bryant drew a big cheer from the crowd immediately afterward and was subbed out five seconds later to even more applause.
“I almost pulled her out because I’m like, ‘This is what’s going to happen — I’m going to try to get her this triple-double and she’s going to get hurt,’” Green said. The Illinois coach added Bryant became the first player of hers to post a triple-double in a game. The 43-year-old Green coached the previous six seasons at Dayton before taking the Illini job in late March.
“I had all these visions in my head,” Green continued. “(Thankfully) she got it quickly, because a couple more minutes, I was going to pull her.”
The reward of watching Bryant’s reaction to Wednesday’s accomplishment was well worth it, though, for the Illinois coach.
“Those are the reasons why you coach, right, to see a kid put all that hard work in knowing what she’s been through,” Green said. “To see her face light up and to see how happy she was, those are the moments ... why we do what we do.”
All the more impressive is the way Illinois has played the past two games without leading scorer Makira Cook due to an illness. The junior guard did not travel with the team for Sunday’s 76-66 win at Missouri, but Cook was on the bench in street clothes for the win over FAU (8-2).
The Illini’s starting five of Bryant, Jada Peebles, Adalia McKenzie, Brynn Shoup-Hill and Kendall Bostic produced 60 of the team’s 81 points against the Owls. Shoup-Hill led that effort outside Bryant with 14 points after going 5 of 9 from the field, including two made three-pointers.
“I’ve been talking to a lot of the coaches, and they’ve been telling me to keep my confidence up because I wasn’t really making as many shots as I wanted to at the beginning of the season,” Shoup-Hill said. “Now, taking the shots that I need to take has helped my confidence even if I don’t make them.”
An attack-minded Jayla Oden also supplied 14 points in her second straight game coming off the bench. Green has had Bryant play in place of Cook this week, while Peebles has replaced Oden in the starting five. Illinois has responded well in Cook’s absence, with the team draining 13 three-pointers to rout FAU and shooting 47.6 percent overall.
After the Christmas holiday, the Illini return to Big Ten play on Dec. 29 against Wisconsin (4-9, 0-2 Big Ten) in Madison, Wis. Illinois split its first two Big Ten games, losing 65-61 at No. 4 Indiana on Dec. 4 before an 80-62 win against Rutgers on Dec. 7 at State Farm Center.