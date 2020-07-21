BUCKLEY — Through the 2020 Eastern Illinois Baseball League season’s first three games, the Buckley Dutch Masters mustered just four runs.
Problematic in a typical campaign within the wood-bat organization.
Even more so presently, when the E.I. League is operating just a three-week regular season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Lot of unneeded pressure guys were putting on themselves,” Buckley coach Ryne Scheiwe said. “Everybody wants to get that big hit in the big moment, and it just wasn’t happening.”
The Dutch Masters found exactly what they needed in that regard on Sunday. And there was no stopping them once the offense got rolling.
Nathan Walker homered twice, both Andrew Zenner and Andy Davis tossed a complete game, and Andrew Erickson’s team debut included a grand slam as Buckley swept Paxton 1-0 and 15-5 at Scheiwe Field.
“We just stayed with it — stayed true through the first game,” Scheiwe said. “Once we busted out, we kind of busted out as a team and hitting is contagious. Once we got that monkey off our backs, everybody started swinging the bat freely.”
The Dutch Masters (2-2) rebounded from a Week 1 doubleheader sweep at the hands of Royal, while the Swedes (0-2) were opening their 2020 slate after their first-week double-dip with El Paso got rained out.
Even with Buckley already having a couple games under its belt compared to Paxton making its season debut entering Sunday, Scheiwe knew the Dutch Masters were in for at least one tough matchup.
The Swedes starting pitcher in the first game, Adam Carver, is someone Scheiwe said “has always had our number.” That held true Sunday, as Carver, the Tuscola baseball coach, tossed six innings of two-hit ball and struck out six.
“We had that feeling — here we go again,” Scheiwe said. “Luckily we had Zenner on our side, and he was keeping them off the board.”
Zenner, a Paxton-Buckley-Loda graduate, more or less matched Carver by permitting just three hits and punching out nine foes in seven frames of work.
The difference was Buckley’s Nathan Walker, whose lone official at-bat of the game resulted in him taking Carver deep for a solo home run.
“He’s strong and he’s fast,” Scheiwe said of Walker. “He was trying to do a little too much the first week against Royal. ... It just takes one swing of the bat, turns it around real quick.”
The Dutch Masters didn’t hesitate in jumping all over Swedes starter Colin Sullivan in the second game, tagging him for seven runs (six earned) in just two innings.
That included a five-run opening stanza, highlighted by Erickson, a Tuscola product, smacking the aforementioned grand slam.
“He texted me in the middle of the week and said he was still looking for a place to play,” Scheiwe said of Erickson. “We were really only down to one catcher. ... We told him he’s got a lot to live up to the rest of the summer.”
Walker continued his banner afternoon in the second game as well, collecting his second home run of the day and collecting four RBI while scoring three times himself. Josh Krumwiede (three hits, three runs scored) and Evan Regez (two hits, four runs scored) also fueled the Buckley offense.
The Dutch Masters’ early outburst against Sullivan — combined with plenty of later insurance runs — proved more than enough for Buckley starter Andy Davis. Despite a rocky second inning in which he allowed four runs, Davis hurled seven innings and gave up five hits while striking out six.
Each of the first four hitters in Paxton’s lineup — Dawson Johns, Curtis Norman, Oakwood alumnus Chase Vinson and fellow Comets graduate Hunter Phelps — notched one RBI to pace the Swedes in defeat.
The Dutch Masters are scheduled to cap their regular season this upcoming weekend against El Paso. The Warriors, who finally started their run Monday against Royal after two consecutive Sunday rainouts, still have to make up their first-week doubleheader with Paxton, which itself is supposed to face Royal this weekend.
Buckley is so far the only E.I. team whose schedule hasn’t been altered by poor weather. Paired with this sweep of Paxton, it suggests the sun may be shining on the Dutch Masters after a slow start.
“The camaraderie was there. The guys were joking around a little bit more,” Scheiwe said. “But we’ve always had that. You come into a Buckley dugout (and) it’s always that way, win or lose.”