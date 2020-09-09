MAHOMET — Thunder occasionally rumbled across the sky over Lake of the Woods Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon. A few drops of rain fell here and there as well.
But no downpours. And no lightning.
So the show went on — in this case, a dual between the boys’ golfers of Monticello and host Mahomet-Seymour.
“We got lucky, because I think it’s right on our doorstep right now,” Sages coach Andrew Turner said as the clouds darkened while his last golfers stepped off the course. “Any of these opportunities to play a good golf course, good layout gives them a chance to get more competitive rounds in.”
The two programs contested a slightly closer match than their Aug. 17 showdown at Monticello Golf Club, which was decided by 11 strokes. But the end result was the same, with the Sages defeating the Bulldogs 166-172 this time around.
“You’ve got to keep the same mindset,” Monticello junior Tanner Buehnerkemper said of playing under the threat of poor weather. “If you change what you’re trying to do, then your scores are going to go up.”
Buehnerkemper kept his total lowest of all, his 2-over 38 on Lake of the Woods’ front nine good for the individual victory by 1 stroke. Joining Buehnerkemper under 40 was sophomore teammate Will Ross, who carded a 39.
“It’s kind of difficult for me because ... you look at the sky and you can tell which way the clouds are moving, thinking you’re going to get rain,” Ross said. “I had my bag cover on, so I was thinking we were going to get rained on the entire time. Kind of speeds you up a little bit.”
Buehnerkemper and Ross more often than not are the Sages’ top two performers. That also was true last season, when the duo led Monticello to second place in a Class 1A regional.
And Turner believes they play off one another perfectly — Ross’ powerful drives and Buehnerkemper’s dangerous short game constantly forcing foes to be as good as possible in both departments in order to keep up.
M-S sophomore Carter Selk (44) and junior Zach Courson (45) couldn’t quite accomplish that in Tuesday’s foursome with Buehnerkemper and Ross.
“We’re a pretty good little team,” Turner said. “We’re probably four pretty strong. If we could sneak a fifth or sixth in there and kind of give somebody a break if they have an off day, that would be great.”
Senior Matt Erickson shot 42 and senior Ben Potts added a 47 to rate as Monticello’s third- and fourth-best golfers on the afternoon.
“You’ve just got to go out and beat whoever you’re playing with,” Buehnerkemper said. “Definitely could’ve done better, but 38-39’s not bad whatsoever.”
“Just trying to play within yourself. Don’t try to get ahead of yourself,” Ross added about his approach to these duals. “Make sure you’re doing what you need to do. Don’t worry about what the other teams are doing until it comes to crunch time.”
Bulldogs coach Dave Sebestik’s entire varsity lineup shot 46 or better, but it still wasn’t enough to dethrone the Sages. M-S was paced by junior Erik Christianson (41) and senior Jameson Drinkwalter (42).
“We’ve been getting a lot better,” Sebestik said. “We’ve been minimizing the big, big mistakes (from) at the beginning of the year. ... It’s about making smarter decisions and trying to eliminate the big numbers, which has kind of been our kryptonite the last couple years.”
Though Courson didn’t have his best round Tuesday, Sebestik described the youngster’s overall play as “a huge surprise” this season. One reason Sebestik feels Courson has seen improvement: Courson needing to get his irons repaired over the summer.
“He played the par-3 (course at Lake of the Woods), he putted and he went to this back green here for like a month straight,” Sebestik said. “All he did was chip and putt, which would go a long way with a lot of people if they did that.”
IHSA travel and gathering restrictions pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic have forced Sebestik to schedule more nine-hole meetings with local opponents this year. Ones like Tuesday’s versus Monticello, he said, can provide many benefits to his athletes.
“(Monticello is) kind of where we want to be for our program,” Sebestik said. “We’re going to measure ourselves against them for the remainder of the year and see if we can get our numbers down to the 160s and see if we can compete against them.”
Monticello’s golfers, in general, relish the chance to pick up dual wins. But during a campaign that isn’t expected to extend past some sort of regional postseason activity, matches that typically last no more than 2 1/2 hours hold a little extra significance.
“It does suck that we won’t have a state series,” Buehnerkemper said, “but even then you’ve just got to go out and compete every day, get better every day.”
“We had a chance to go to state this year, so that’s kind of a bummer,” Ross added. “But these definitely mean more. You want your record to be as good as possible.”