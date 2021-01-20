CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema’s football coaching career began in 1994.
Most of the assistants Bielema has selected for his first Illinois staff cannot say the same.
Just two of the eight chosen thus far also started roaming the sidelines during the 1990s: offensive coordinator Tony Petersen (1990) and linebackers coach Andy Buh (1997).
Buh is surrounded by relative youth on the defensive side of the Illini operation. Coordinator Ryan Walters, defensive line coach Terrance Jamison and defensive backs coach Aaron Henry started their own college coaching careers sometime between 2008 and 2014.
Even so, Buh doesn’t see himself bringing something to the table that none of the other defensive assistants possess.
“This will be my 23rd, 24th year coaching college football, so I’ve seen things done a lot of different ways. ... But, for the most part, we have a veteran staff,” Buh said Monday, one week after his hiring at Illinois. “They might be younger in years, but they’re all veteran. You don’t get to this position in your career by just being handed a job. These guys have all earned the right to be here.”
Buh is taking the reigns of a position group that isn’t quite as veteran. Seniors Jake Hansen and Milo Eifler have declared for the NFL draft, opting against returning and using an extra year of eligibility afforded by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Illini’s top two returning linebackers, sophomore Tarique Barnes and junior Khalan Tolson, both had offseason surgery for injuries suffered during the 2020 season.
“I’m still getting to know the players a little bit, but got a chance to watch Tarique on film (Monday) morning and Khalan,” Buh said. “Both of those guys are very talented players. I’m just really excited to get into spring football and just getting around these guys.”
Buh provides plenty of experience for a linebacker corps that also includes North Carolina State transfer C.J. Hart Jr.
The former Nevada football player began coaching at his alma mater as a graduate assistant and included two seasons as Nevada’s defensive coordinator in 2010 and 2011. Buh’s numerous other stops include California, San Diego State, Fresno State, Stanford, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Maryland, Rutgers and Arizona.
Along with his stint as Nevada’s defensive coordinator, Buh has also served as defensive coordinator during his time with California, Maryland and most recently with Rutgers during the 2019 season.
Buh’s past connection to Bielema comes from that Wisconsin stint. In 2012 — Bielema’s last year overseeing the Badgers — Buh was the linebackers coach.
“It’s really good to be here at Illinois and back together with Coach Bielema,” Buh said. “This is an opportunity of a lifetime to rejoin him and this staff.”
Buh’s recent coaching history has seen him on the move quite frequently. In each of the last three years, Buh has been part of a staff whose head coach was fired either midseason (Maryland in 2018, Rutgers in 2019) or after the season (Arizona in 2020).
“Our kids are at an age — I have a 7- and a 10-year-old — (that) we really want to stabilize it before they get into junior high,” Buh said, “so this was a blessing to get this opportunity to come here.”
Buh said he and the rest of the coaches currently are watching film to determine how Illinois’ defensive scheme should look moving forward. He noted that, despite “some depth issues,” he feels there’s “a really good nucleus of guys here.”
“We want to build it around them, what they do really well,” Buh said. “If everybody just does their role exceptionally well, including myself, I think we’ll have a pretty successful linebacking corps.”
One aspect of Buh’s coaching longevity that should appeal to Illinois fans is his numerous recruiting ties.
Buh said his time at Stanford under Jim Harbaugh, between 2007 and 2009, “ignited my recruiting and my coaching career.” With the Cardinal, Buh scouted talent in Texas, Florida, California’s San Joaquin Valley area, Iowa and even Hawaii. Buh also has tried to draw athletes from St. Louis, southern California and New Jersey.
“Back when I started recruiting, it was hard to find VHS tapes. ... Hudl’s made that process a lot easier,” Buh said. “But the recruiting part hasn’t changed. It’s all about relationships and relating to players and communicating.”