MAHOMET — When the 2004-05 Mahomet-Seymour girls’ basketball team won 25 games and a Class AA regional championship, it established a new high-water mark for the program.
Nathan Seal then led the Bulldogs to 21 victories the following season and 23 more in the campaign after that.
But there was no additional IHSA hardware for M-S after 2005. And no 20-win seasons after 2007.
Garret Risley’s current crop of Bulldogs is poised to eliminate all of these issues.
The Bulldogs (25-4) are eyeing a single-season wins record when they visit Apollo Conference rival Lincoln (21-7) at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
“You always feel like you’ve got some pieces, and you feel like there’s a winning formula,” said Risley, in his second season at M-S. “With this group, we knew it could be special.”
Seniors Cayla Koerner, Ivie Juarez and Nichole Taylor, plus a large junior class led by Savannah Orgeron, Durbin Thomas and Abigail Bunting, have M-S in position for its best season. Ever.
The Bulldogs started 11-0 and have lost to just two teams since — once to Taylorville and three times to Class 3A state-ranked Mattoon.
“We didn’t do a lot of goal-setting at the beginning of the year,” Risley said. “We just kind of set standards that we adhere to, and we said if we were able to follow those standards, then good things were going to happen.”
Like earning a No. 1 seed in the 3A postseason, which M-S did last week.
“We haven’t really talked about it,” Risley said. “We’ll attack the postseason like we have the regular season.”
The Bulldogs open the postseason at 6 p.m. Monday against ninth-seeded Rantoul in a 3A regional semifinal game. Beat Rantoul and fourth-seeded Normal West or fifth-seeded Bloomington awaits in the regional title game.
“It’d mean a lot to them,” Risley said of winning a regional title. “Leaving them with that sentiment of you guys earned this, congratulations, would be the biggest thing for us.”