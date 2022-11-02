MAHOMET — Fewer than five years ago — in late 2018 — IHSA member schools approved an amendment proposal that would have brought district scheduling to regular-season football.
Would have being the key phrasing, had that same membership group not voted to rescind the district format the very next year.
Mahomet-Seymour athletic director Matt Hensley is hopeful school representatives statewide will reconsider the concept in 2022.
Hensley is co-author, along with Mt. Zion AD Ben Davis, of an amendment proposal that would bring back district scheduling in IHSA football.
The proposal’s text was published Monday night on the IHSA website under the title “Regional Football Proposal.” Hensley described it as a proposal delivered from the whole of the Apollo Conference, of which M-S and Mt. Zion are members.
“This is probably not a perfect proposal either, nor is it probably detailed enough or has all the nuances worked out,” Hensley said. “But we think, as we continue to see teams continuing to shuffle conferences, it’s probably time to put this out in front of people again and see what happens.”
The Apollo presently is a seven-school league, but Lincoln is departing the conference after this school year to return to the Central State Eight Conference.
The Central State Eight and Big 12 Conference also are forming a football crossover scheduling partnership for at least the 2023 season — confirmed Tuesday by both Champaign Central AD Jane Stillman and Urbana AD Steve Waller — which further hinders the Apollo schools’ ability to find nonconference opponents.
“I’m sitting here right now and still do not have a Week 9 game for next year,” Hensley said. “If you look on the IHSA webpage, you can see a lot of people with a lot of open dates. ... Continuing to have conversations about how to alleviate that, we think, is important.”
The Hensley-Davis amendment proposal asks the IHSA “to establish eight geographic regions in each of the eight classifications, and establish a regular-season schedule for each region on a two-year cycle.”
The proposal goes on to request that, within this system, the “top four teams from each region would qualify for the state playoffs.”
The proposal touches on three core issues, as listed within the document:
1. “Eliminates the need to change conferences based on football scheduling”;
2. “Eliminates the creative scheduling (needed) to get the magical fifth win”;
3. “Allows for a school’s natural enrollment fluctuation to be automatically factored every two years.”
The proposal advises that “each team will play every team within their region,” and that the IHSA “reserves the right to seed each class as one bracket (1-32) or two brackets (1-16)” come playoff time.
Hensley called this proposal “very much an offshoot” of the 2018 amendment proposal, submitted by Naperville Central’s Andrew Lutzenkirchen and Forreston’s Travis Heinz, that ultimately was passed by the IHSA membership.
“We were very much in favor of the district proposal the last time it advanced,” Hensley said. “It was voted out before we even gave it a chance. That’s a little bit of a frustrating situation.”
The main points addressed by the 2018 proposal included:
1. “Playoff classes determined in advance of the season”;
2. “Schools from each class placed into eight geographic groups by the IHSA office to play a round-robin schedule (probably eight teams in each group, yielding a schedule of seven games)”;
3. “The remaining games on the regular-season schedule to be arranged by the individual schools at their discretion”;
4. “The top four teams in each of the eight groups qualify for the playoffs.”
The 2018 proposal also suggested that “non-regional wins and losses will have no effect on playoff eligibility.”
Hensley said finding a workable solution to the IHSA’s football scheduling conundrum should be member schools’ priority right now.
“The hope would be to find not a perfect plan, but the best plan,” Hensley said. “I don’t know that it’s a perfect plan for Mahomet-Seymour. It’d probably put us in a district with some schools we don’t traditionally see. But that’s kind of part of what the tradeoff would be. And, at this point in time, we’re of the opinion we’d be willing to make that trade.”
This amendment proposal, along with 22 others submitted this year, will be reviewed by the IHSA legislative commission next week. It then will be discussed at town hall meetings across the state between Nov. 10 and Nov. 22.
Hensley said M-S is scheduled to host one of these town halls later this month. It will include officials from schools both big and small around the area.
“The IHSA would say to myself or Ben Davis ... ‘Hey, do you guys want to speak to this proposal at the town hall meeting, or do you want to go to all 20 meetings and speak about it?’” Hensley said. “We have chosen not to do that. But that’s not to say when people come here that they’re not going to say, ‘Hey, you wrote this proposal. Give me your two cents worth on it.’
“And our opinion, very simply, will be, ‘We think it’s time to put this back in front of people, because we still clearly have an issue that’s not completely resolved.’”
Following the town hall meetings, at which Hensley said straw polls will be conducted to gauge support for various proposals, the IHSA legislative commission will reconvene on Nov. 28 and decide which proposals, if any, it should present to member schools for voting.
The IHSA membership will cast votes between Dec. 5 and Dec. 19 on adopting or declining to adopt those proposals.
“Generally, the membership of the association does a pretty good job of policing itself,” Hensley said, “and putting things in place that are in the best interest of kids.”
On the topic of the impending Big 12-Central State Eight football relationship, Waller said conversation began between the two leagues in “late fall, early winter of last year.”
The plan for at least 2023 is for each team in both conferences to play a crossover game against an opponent from the opposite conference.
The gist of discussions between league officials, Waller said, boiled down to “let’s look at crossover games as our nonconference week, so we don’t get stuck searching for teams on certain weeks that are really tough to find (opponents for).”
“One of the athletic directors that was kind of spearheading from the Central State Eight has moved on (Chatham Glenwood’s Dusty Burk),” Waller said. “So we’re trying to pick up pieces from where conversations left off, and trying to come to an agreement between conferences of how 2024 would look and beyond.”
The Big 12 presently features 11 schools, and the Central State Eight will boast the same total once Lincoln arrives next year.
The Central State Eight currently conducts a closed-league football schedule, but the Big 12 does not.
“We made a so-many-year rotation for certain pods of teams (in scheduling) ... and it was created where there was always eight conference games to keep it consistent,” Waller said. “You could still declare a conference winner. ... Then it left the one nonconference week.”