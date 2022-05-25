CHATHAM — The bump in the road has grown increasingly large for Mahomet-Seymour girls’ soccer.
That being the sectional semifinal round of the Class 2A playoffs.
In each of the last five seasons entering Tuesday afternoon, the Bulldogs have come up short on that particular stage.
Against Normal West in 2016, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in both 2017 and 2019, Springfield in 2018 and Rochester in 2021.
Jeremy Davis’ 2022 squad felt primed to break that mold.
But it wasn’t meant to be.
Rochester again was the foe, and the Rockets used a string of three consecutive goals to dispatch the Bulldogs 3-2 in the 2A Chatham Glenwood Sectional semifinals.
“I’m definitely proud, and I think each one of us girls can also say the same thing,” said senior Cayla Koerner, who contributed toward both M-S tallies in this loss. “All of us thought we could maybe make it to the next (round), but we were going to have to play hard.
“And I think we did play hard. They came out harder, and it resulted in that.”
Within the first five minutes of Tuesday’s contest, the Bulldogs (19-3) displayed their determination to break this sectional semifinal drought.
Senior Grace Lietz flicked a picture-perfect pass over the heads of multiple Rochester defenders and right to Koerner, who was rushing through the midfield and collected the ball on the run.
Koerner sprinted free of her primary defensive mark — Rochester senior Laken Ross — and had only sophomore goalkeeper Alyse Day to beat.
Koerner did just that, sending a low shot to the left of a sprawling Day and staking M-S to a 1-0 advantage with more than 36 minutes remaining in the first half.
It was the Southeast Missouri State soccer signee’s 60th goal of the spring.
“It was a really good ball,” Koerner said. “It’s just awesome to get a ball like that. When I was dribbling past, I was just like, ‘I can’t give up this opportunity.’”
“The girls have been playing a lot of time together — 12 years, I think,” Davis added. “We’re probably as dangerous as they are with Cayla out there.”
The Bulldogs’ quick strike, however, wound up as an outlier rather than the norm versus the Rockets (15-6-2).
Davis said he views Rochester as “probably a better possession team than us.” That showed when the Rockets didn’t permit another shot on goal until Koerner logged one about four minutes into the second half.
“We were able to put a little more pressure on (Koerner) up top. That was the key of the game,” said Rochester coach Chad Kutscher, whose club dropped a 3-2 regular-season decision to M-S on April 18. “She is a dynamic forward. If you can keep her to one goal, I call that a success. And she was still getting opportunities.”
The Rockets were creating even more chances for themselves.
Though the Bulldogs’ back line — girls like Lietz, senior goalkeeper Grace Larson, juniors Abby Bunting and Kallie Stutsman and sophomore Nadia Biegler — did a nice job shutting off Rochester’s passing and shooting lanes early, the Rockets broke through with 7 1/2 minutes left before halftime.
Junior Maggie Gleckler corralled a loose ball in Rochester’s offensive zone and capitalized upon Larson charging out of her net to cut down a shooting angle, flipping a shot over Larson’s head and into the twine for a 1-1 tie.
“We had a lot of pressure,” Kutscher said. “I wasn’t concerned as long as we could keep the ball away from (Koerner). I thought we were playing really well. … We just couldn’t put anything away early.”
The Rockets continued to force the issue offensively after breaking through.
Senior Tess Allen headed the ball in the box following a Rochester corner kick in the first half’s final minute, only to see it bounce off the underside of the crossbar and stay out of the net.
Larson prevented a marker eight minutes into the second half despite initially being fooled by another Rockets header.
Moving in the wrong direction to where she assumed the ball would be, Larson abruptly pivoted and lunged to boot the ball out of the crease. It smacked the goal frame before being cleared by a Bulldogs defender.
Rochester finally found the go-ahead goal with 22 minutes left in regulation. And found it in unusual fashion.
Seemingly in an unthreatening position outside the box and along the far sideline, senior Grace Conner sent what may’ve been an attempted long cross toward Larson.
On a windy day, the ball caught some air and kept sailing. All the way over Larson’s head and into the cage’s far side for a 2-1 Rockets lead.
“The wind held it up a little bit,” Davis said, “but they had chances. We had some chances. Some stuff like that happens.”
Rochester wasted no time finding an insurance marker, either, as sophomore Charlotte Beatty wired a long shot on the run to beat Larson after Day rapidly played the ball forward.
Just like that, M-S trailed 3-1 with 17 minutes, 35 seconds left on the clock.
“Grace played a heck of a game in goal, one of her best games,” Koerner said. “For those (first) two and that last goal, all of us should’ve been there. It went through all three lines before it got to Grace.”
The Bulldogs did acquire some better looks at Day as the match wound down.
Both Koerner and senior Brea Benson sent shots just over the crossbar, with Benson’s bid the result of a free-kick set play that Davis noted was exactly what his team wanted in that situation.
Just when hope seemed lost, Koerner attempted a rare throw-in that made its way toward the Rochester goal.
M-S junior Emma Dallas battled her way to the far post and headed the ball around Day with 4:13 remaining.
But a single shot from senior Delaney King following a Koerner free kick was all the Bulldogs could muster the rest of the way, and that effort was swallowed up by Day.
After the final whistle, Davis encouraged his athletes to look back fondly upon another strong campaign, one that included M-S winning a regional championship for the sixth consecutive season.
He then asked if any of his 12 seniors had anything to say before breaking the huddle.
Koerner offered up a familiar phrase in her community: “It’s a great day to be a Bulldog.”
“Their first year, Kelsie Briggs was the coach and I was helping tryouts with her,” Davis said. “I was like, ‘Man, this freshman group is really good.’ … Luckily we’ve got some people coming up, but that’ll be a hard one to replace.”