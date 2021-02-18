MAHOMET — Jennifer Soderlind’s first brush with the idea of a career in the armed forces happened during her seventh-grade language arts class.
One fateful day, teacher Robin Leonard passed out military academy brochures to Soderlind and her classmates.
Soderlind gazed upon the cover photo — featuring only men whom she described as “looking like toy soldiers marching.”
“I asked Mrs. Leonard, ‘Can females go here?’ And she said, ‘Yeah. Actually, in the late ’60s, early ’70s, they started admitting the first females, and you can definitely go there,’” Soderlind said. “I immediately just set my sights on kind of changing that brochure and who was being represented.”
Fast forward to the girls’ basketball game pitting host Mahomet-Seymour against Taylorville last Thursday night for an idea of how Soderlind fared in her mission.
Standing under the Bulldogs’ basket during warmups, Soderlind was decked out in Army fatigues sharing light conversation with her players.
The 2002 M-S graduate did attend the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., becoming an alumna in 2006. She went through officer training in Oklahoma and South Carolina, experienced her first assignment in Kentucky and eventually was deployed to Iraq for 15 months.
Soderlind then spent another nine years in active duty at Rock Island Arsenal near Moline before she and husband Mike decided they wanted to live closer to family in Mahomet.
Now, Soderlind holds the rank of major and is in her third year as an assistant professor of military science at the University of Illinois. She balances this with raising 8-year-old son Knox and 5-year-old daughter Hollie alongside her husband.
And with serving as an assistant coach for the M-S girls’ basketball program, a team she played for during her own prep days. Safe to say Soderlind proved the military — and everything else life has brought her way — isn’t just for one type of person.
“I hope that it’s a positive thing and the girls take more from sports than just the sport itself,” Soderlind said. “It’s about being that leader of character and not just being basketball players, but being accomplished, empowered women.”
If nothing else, Soderlind determined during her youth that she’d always remain busy. In high school, she competed in basketball, volleyball, softball and dance while also serving on the student council and running for president of the Bulldogs’ district.
“It makes everything go by so much faster, and you feel very productive,” Soderlind said. “I like having a lot on my plate.”
Soderlind also maintained straight-A grades through her time in Mahomet schools — she said falling from that track amid challenging West Point coursework allowed her “to put things in perspective” — and did so for several years while feverishly training for a military career.
Soderlind remembers waking up regularly at 4:30 in the morning to run. She’d work out alongside fellow M-S graduate Mary Kelly, who later wrestled at the 2004 and 2008 U.S. Olympic Trials and became the first woman wrestler inducted into the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Hall of Fame.
“I can’t say whether it was easy or hard or that everything I did was completely necessary,” Soderlind said. “I just knew I wanted to be overprepared.”
In addition to her studies and military training at West Point, Soderlind walked on to Army’s volleyball and track and field teams. After graduation, she spent three separate stints on the All-Army Volleyball squad and competed in armed forces, national and international events.
“One of the big themes that has followed me along has just been that I love being a part of a team,” Soderlind said. “It was a very competitive environment.”
After departing from the Rock Island Arsenal, Soderlind returned to her hometown and took a job as an engineer with Kraft Heinz Company while also remaining in the National Guard. Through her work with the unit in Springfield, Soderlind earned a three-year teaching assignment at the UI.
“(I’m) 2 1/2 years in, which is so sad. I keep thinking about, what will my next stop be,” Soderlind said. “There’s an optional extension for a year, and I’ll be applying for that because I love this job so much. It will delay a promotion for me to lieutenant colonel.”
Soderlind teaches 35 Illini freshmen — currently in three sections amid the COVID-19 pandemic — “about the basics of Army leadership.” This includes acronyms, rank structure and “what makes somebody able to be in charge of ... people outside of themselves.”
“It’s not just about, I want to serve my country. We get that,” Soderlind said. “But you’re going to be an officer in the Army. You’re going to be responsible for other people’s lives and livelihoods.”
And then there’s Soderlind’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps labs, which happen every Thursday night during the school year. These allow for students to be educated in tactical operations — “not sitting at a desk with a pencil and paper,” as Soderlind explains it.
This also explains why Soderlind showed up to last week’s M-S girls’ basketball game in uniform. She said the relative lack of spectators in attendance, per COVID-19 safety protocols, made her feel less concerned about “taking attention from the game” with her attire.
Soderlind boasted minimal coaching experience prior to this winter, helping out with a junior high volleyball team during a stretch living in Kentucky. To that point, when first-year Bulldogs head coach Garret Risley reached out to a family friend of Soderlind’s to discuss basketball, Soderlind assumed he wanted to connect with her 6-foot-5 husband, whom she calls “an amazing basketball player.”
“I always had more of a supportive role of every team I’ve been on. I’ve never been an all-star,” Soderlind said. “When he asked me, ‘Would you want to come coach?’ I was so excited.”
Soderlind likes to serve as a hype woman who can commiserate with female student-athletes about how their school day went. But Soderlind also hopes the girls look at her life path and dream big for their own futures as a result.
“It causes them to remember that their coaches, that’s not our only priority and it’s not the only thing that defines us,” Soderlind said, “and they shouldn’t let basketball or any one sport or thing define them either.”