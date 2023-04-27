MAHOMET — Both Mahomet-Seymour High School basketball coaches have resigned from their roles in the space of roughly one month.
Bulldogs girls' basketball leader Garret Risley stepped away on March 20 after three seasons running that program. Risley's decision was followed by M-S boys' basketball boss Ryan Bosch departing from his gig on Monday, after five seasons.
"That was a weird coincidence, for sure," Risley said.
"Yeah, it really is, because I think both of those decisions, while probably in some ways similar in their reason ... we kind of both made them (individually)," Bosch added. "I hadn't talked to him, and he hadn't talked to me. It's an unusual circumstance."
Indeed, both men cited a similar cause for getting out of coaching at this stage: wanting to spend more time with family.
Risley has an 18-month-old son, and Bosch has children who will enter fifth and second grades next school year.
"After each year I kind of evaluate how things are going, and I just felt like my priorities weren't where I was spending my time and energy," Risley said. "I'd like to say I'm a lifer here in Mahomet. ... I'm just stepping away for family."
"I've been doing (coaching) for a long time, and the family pull was getting stronger and stronger over the course of the last year," Bosch added. "It felt like kind of the right time in my adult life (to step away), and where our family was and where our program was, too."
A key difference between the two now-vacated coaching positions is that one is expected to be filled this coming Thursday.
M-S athletic director Matt Hensley confirmed to The News-Gazette that Tom Garriott is scheduled to have his appointment to the Bulldogs' girls' job sent before the school board on that day.
Garriott, a former St. Thomas More and Prairie Central girls' basketball coach, spent the last three seasons as Olympia's boys' basketball coach.
"He seems like a really great guy. I think the program is in good hands," Risley said. "We have the program in a place right now where whoever steps in can hit the ground running."
Risley and Bosch each will depart after guiding their respective clubs to Class 3A regional championships in both 2022 and earlier this year. Risley's girls won a 3A sectional crown in 2022 as well, the first in team history.
Bosch boasts a 74-64 record in his run as the M-S boys' coach, and Risley carries a 62-23 ledger in his stint as the Bulldogs' girls' coach.
Bosch was hired in 2018 to succeed 12-year M-S boys' coach Chad Benedict, whom Bosch worked alongside as an assistant in the four seasons prior to his ascension. Benedict now serves as the Bulldogs' principal.
"I'll be completely honest: I did not want to have to be the guy to follow Chad Benedict, because I don't know if there's a coach I've got more respect for and a higher opinion of," said Bosch, a 2001 M-S alumnus. "I'm proud of what we did while I was at the helm of our program, and I stand by our accomplishments and the way we tried to do it."
Risley played high school basketball under Benedict's watch before graduating from M-S in 2012.
Risley stepped up in 2020 to replace Nathan Seal as the Bulldogs' girls' basketball leader, when Seal left after 20 seasons to become Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's athletic director. Risley operated as a boys' basketball assistant at M-S in six seasons prior to becoming a head coach.
"My biggest takeaway is that it's 100 percent a team effort," Risley said. "If everyone's growing in the same direction, it can be a very exciting thing. ... Who you surround yourself with is paramount to your success."
Risley sounds interested in getting back in the coaching game at a later date.
"Down the road, if the opportunity was there and they wanted me back I hope I could do it again," Risley said. "I want to come back to coaching in the near future.
"Everything was trending in the right direction of where we wanted the program to be at. Nonetheless, I knew with where my family was at this time ... it was also easy (to make this decision), when I took a step back and looked at it."
Bosch didn't provide a similar sentiment about returning to coaching work.
"It's been 19 years on the sideline for me, so I don't know how it works (not being a coach). This is the new norm I've got to get used to," Bosch said. "I'll still be in the gym on Friday night. I'll just be in the stands and around."
Bosch feels the M-S boys' team is in good enough shape to draw an attractive candidate pool for its top coaching spot.
"I sure hope so," Bosch said. "This is one of the best basketball jobs you can get in the entire state. ... Whoever they find is going to be somebody who's up for that challenge."