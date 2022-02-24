MAHOMET — Luke Koller and his Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball teammates were fired up Wednesday night.
They blasted music in their home locker room in anticipation of a Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional semifinal game against Danville.
But when the Bulldogs tried to hit the hardwood for warmups, they were told they needed to wait 10 more minutes. Until the pregame clock officially started following Wednesday’s first semifinal game between Lincoln and Urbana.
So the Bulldogs waited.
And continued to sing along loudly with their tunes.
“We’ve been preparing for it all year,” Koller said. “We put in the work during practice, and it’s all due to our teammates (and) our coaches just getting us mentally and physically ready.”
The Bulldogs needed every bit of that preparation against an equally motivated Vikings squad.
Koller dropped a game-high 16 points as third-seeded M-S used a second-half rally to knock off sixth-seeded Danville 55-53.
“We’re a very young team. We don’t have very much experience with these types of games,” Koller said. “I like how we responded throughout.”
The Vikings (8-18) jumped out to a 12-4 advantage in the first quarter, led 25-24 at halftime and pushed their edge to 37-30 late in the third quarter.
But the Bulldogs (16-14) responded again and again to Danville’s pressure and finally put together some sustained momentum when it mattered most.
“We’ve been kind of a crew of characters all year,” M-S coach Ryan Bosch said. “Through injury and through sickness we’ve had all sorts of different lineups that we’ve had to call upon. We’d like to see some consistency ... but right now we’ve got guys stepping up when we need them to.”
Koller was one of them, generating eight of his points in the fourth quarter.
Junior Dayten Eisenmann was another, contributing eight of his 12 points in the second quarter to briefly stake the Bulldogs to a lead.
Junior Blake Wolters did his part with eight of his 11 points in the third period as M-S battled back from its deficit. And junior Wyatt Bohm netted all seven of his points in the game’s last eight minutes, including a three-pointer with 61/2 minutes remaining that put the Bulldogs in front for good.
“Everybody kind of has had their moment over the course of the season,” Bosch said. “It’s super important.”
The Vikings also had three athletes finish in double figures. Freshman JaVaughn Robinson’s 14 points led the way, followed by 13 points apiece from senior Martez Rhodes and junior O’Shawn Jones-Winslow.
Bosch credited Danville coach Durrell Robinson for opening the game with an unexpected plan.
“We had kind of prepped all week for man (defense), and they came out in a zone. And then the way they attacked our zone was not the way we had planned,” Bosch said. “He had some tricks up his sleeve.”
The elder Robinson has needed to get creative in a largely frustrating campaign for the Vikings. They dropped 10 consecutive games after a 6-2 start while also staying competitive in many of their losses.
“I’m proud of my guys. ... But it’s just like we couldn’t put it together the entire game,” Durrell Robinson said. “Mahomet-Seymour is a tough team, especially on their home court. They made us pay when we made mistakes.”
Perhaps the most painful moment of Danville’s night happened when Jones-Winslow picked up his third foul after the Vikings had crafted their aforementioned 37-30 third-quarter lead.
Jones-Winslow’s departure for the remainder of that period seemed to deflate Danville’s players who remained on the floor. And his return for the fourth quarter couldn’t provide enough of a boost.
“He’s such an integral part of us on both ends of the ball,” Durrell Robinson said. “That’s been an issue, too, with him and Rhodes, with getting foul trouble in some games. And they’re too good and too valuable for us to be off the floor. When they’re off the floor, it’s noticeable.”
Koller and his pals noticed the impact as well.
“It was huge,” Koller said. “Obviously, he was giving us some problems in the beginning, but once he went out, that’s when we really turned it on.”
Next up for M-S is a familiar opponent in Lincoln. The Apollo Conference rivals squared off twice during the regular season and will meet at 7 p.m. Friday in Mahomet for the regional championship game.
The Railsplitters rolled past the Bulldogs 47-33 on Jan. 7. But the rematch last Friday was much closer, resulting in a 42-39 Lincoln triumph.
M-S is hopeful the third time is the charm to reach the win column.
“We’ve just got to come out and play our game and not try to emulate them,” Koller said, “and just play hard.”
Lincoln 53, Urbana 49. Trailing 42-23 through three quarters of Wednesday’s first regional semifinal, it appeared the ninth-seeded Tigers’ goose was cooked versus the top-seeded Railsplitters.
Instead, Urbana nearly pulled off a rally for the ages.
It ultimately fell short, as the Tigers cut their deficit to three points before succumbing to the better seed.
“Moral victories, you lost. I’m not trying to be callous, but I’m not one for moral victories,” Urbana coach Verdell Jones Jr. said. “You prepare to come in and win these games. Nobody probably in the state of Illinois thought we had a chance but us.”
The Tigers (4-18) trailed 17-4 after one quarter and 29-9 at halftime.
But their offense heated up in a big way following intermission and seemed to throw the Railsplitters (25-7) for a loop.
Urbana accumulated six three-pointers in the fourth quarter alone, with senior Jimmy Nixon and junior Gideon Kapongo hitting two apiece. Senior Jermontre Young also provided one, and senior Kevin Cobb swished one with 7.8 seconds remaining to pull the Tigers within 52-49. But Urbana couldn’t procure any additional offense.
Cobb, Nixon and sophomore Malcolm Morris all finished with 11 points alongside nine points from Kapongo and seven points from Young.
Lincoln was led by senior Elijah Pollice’s 16 points plus nine points apiece from juniors Camden Nelson and Payton Cook, nephew of former Illini standout Brian Cook.
“You can’t dig yourself a hole like we did,” Jones said. “But still we were right there. I am proud. Honestly, I’m proud of the fight.”