MAHOMET — Joey Gruner remembers what Mahomet-Seymour girls’ soccer was striving for when he became the Bulldogs’ head coach before the 2011 season.
“We were pushing for regional titles,” said Gruner, now Parkland College’s sports information director. “A lot of times we weren’t looking ahead to the sectional.”
During Gruner’s tenure, which lasted through the 2018 season, M-S won a Class 2A regional plaque in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Those joined the Bulldogs’ Class A regional championships in 2003 and 2005 and Class 2A regional crowns in 2009 and 2019.
One similarity between all of those performances? Each ended without the M-S girls hoisting a sectional plaque.
Jeremy Davis’ 2021 Bulldogs believe they have what it takes to change the narrative.
“This is probably one of the best groups of girls that I’ve played with for high school soccer,” said senior midfielder Nyah Biegler, who was a freshman on Gruner’s last team. “It would be great to break through that ceiling. ... And, honestly, this is the group of girls and the right coaching to be able to do so.”
Top-seeded M-S (14-2) begins its Class 2A playoff run with a bye into a regional final, which it will host at 5 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs’ opponent will be fourth-seeded Lincoln (6-13-1) or fifth-seeded Danville (4-7-1).
But expectations are clear at M-S. Just listen to Davis, in his first full season overseeing the Bulldogs’ girls, discussing his players’ postseason draw.
“We’re playing Rochester. They were pretty good, so I think that’ll be good,” Davis said, “because ... that should push us more to make sure we’re ready for Chatham (Glenwood) when we play them.”
The first item worth noting is M-S defeated Rochester 4-3 on May 7.
Unpacking the rest of that statement, Rochester only is the Bulldogs’ opponent if both win a regional. And Chatham Glenwood, which has reached the state tournament eight times since 2001 and won a 2A state championship in 2013, only meets M-S in a sectional final if each side wins a regional and sectional semifinal.
So, yes, some assumptions are being made.
Considering how the Bulldogs have played throughout this season, however, it’s understandable why Davis makes them. M-S’s lone losses are in its opener to Normal Community — a perennial power out of the Big 12 beat the Bulldogs 3-2 — and at Chatham Glenwood by a 4-0 margin on May 22.
The Bulldogs have outscored their remaining foes 104-9, including potential regional final foe Lincoln 15-1 in two Apollo Conference matches.
“I just take it one game at a time, and I think that’s how most of the girls on our team are,” said Cayla Koerner, a junior forward who leads the Bulldogs with 42 goals and 23 assists. “We work so good together, and every goal that we score, it comes from one of our teammates.”
Gruner never got to work with Koerner or junior midfielder Brea Benson (14 goals, 26 assists) as the M-S varsity coach. He did elevate Biegler (16 goals, 13 assists) and defenders Maddison Claybrooke and Kelsey Jacobs — now both seniors along with Biegler — to varsity as freshmen.
That 2018 squad was led by current Illinois forward Meredith Johnson-Monfort and included reigning/future News-Gazette All-Area first-team selections in Johnson-Monfort, forward Maddy Wade, defender Maddie Louis and goalkeeper Sarah Hohenstein. Johnson-Monfort and Wade were Players of the Year, and Biegler herself became a first-teamer as a sophomore.
“We had a whole lot of upperclassman leadership at that time, which I think those girls benefited from,” Gruner said of Biegler, Claybrooke and Jacobs, three of six seniors on the Bulldogs’ current roster. “Younger girls in the community, they start seeing games at the high school level, and honestly if you have high school girls who are just nice to these younger girls, these girls start going, ‘I want to be part of that.’”
Koerner agrees. She paid attention to M-S’s culture as a freshman and has tried to tout it ever since.
“We carry three traits, which is love, care and acceptance through our team,” Koerner said. “It just kind of brings us all together as one.”
The wins have followed. None of Gruner’s teams posted fewer than 12 victories in a season, and that trend continued in 2019 under coach Kelsie Briggs and now with Davis at the helm.
“We all hold each other accountable, and we know coming to practice we expect everybody to give their best,” Benson said. “We expect to go into every game knowing we’re going to win, and we have the mentality that if we all work together, then we’ll accomplish what we want.”
What the Bulldogs desire now has, thus far, been unreachable.
In the last decade, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Normal West have each ended the Bulldogs’ season twice at the sectional stage, with Springfield and Centennial also knocking off M-S in sectional play.
And getting to a sectional meant fighting past some combination of Centennial, Champaign Central and Urbana..
Gruner believes his best chance to guide the Bulldogs to a sectional title came in 2018. Johnson-Monfort suffered a regional-round injury, and M-S ultimately fell to Springfield 2-1 in the sectional semis. M-S last made a sectional final in 2014, losing to Normal West 4-2.
“To get to that next level would be an incredible accomplishment for the whole community,” Gruner said.
Davis recognizes this as well. Which is why he attempted to line up as many difficult nonconference matchups as possible in the regular season. Chatham Glenwood topped that list. And the Bulldogs weren’t up to the challenge eight days ago.
“I told them, ‘We’ve got three weeks to make sure that we are ready for them,’” said Davis, who also coaches the M-S boys’ soccer team. “It kind of reminded me of Urbana with the boys’ game a couple years ago, where we lost 4-1 in the regular season and then beat them in the postseason. I think there’s a lot of parallels.”
These girls certainly hope so. Koerner, Benson and Biegler have spent numerous hours traveling to and from Bloomington-Normal for Illinois Fire club events that also have improved their play in the IHSA realm.
Biegler consistently reached out to M-S teammates earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic to support them as their 2020 season fell by the wayside.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Bulldogs got out in 84-degree heat to perform running and agility drills. This happend roughly 24 hours after topping Lincoln to clinch at least a share of the Apollo Conference title, which M-S won outright on Thursday.
No one can say the Bulldogs don’t want that elusive sectional championship.
“It’d mean a lot to us,” Benson said. “It’d just show we deserve what we’ve accomplished.”
Keep an eye on ’em
In mid-May, preps coordinator Colin Likas highlighted local teams and individuals he believes have the best chance at earning a state trophy in June. He’s back with an update:
BASEBALL
LeRoy
Coach Wayne Meyer‘s 26-year tenure with the Panthers has resulted in five regional titles and one sectional crown. LeRoy (18-5) appears in good shape to add to its haul. The Panthers’ lone Class 1A loss came in its second game to Armstrong-Potomac, and they hold a No. 2 seed in the 1A playoffs. Former News-Gazette All-Area first-team pick Logan Petersen & Co. may have a lengthy playoff run in them.
SOFTBALL
Arthur-Lovington-
Atwood-Hammond
Unity, Tuscola and St. Joseph-Ogden are prime state favorites. The problem is only one of them can win a sectional — because they all reside in the same sectional. So let’s head over to Class 1A, in which the Knights possess a No. 1 seed and are cruising at the right time. The Knights boast a 15-3 record with 10 shutouts, and Tulsa signee Makenzie Brown is a huge reason for both figures.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Champaign Central
Few local programs will carry winning records into the postseason. Mahomet-Seymour leads the way, and the only other area squad that can claim double-digit wins is Central. The Maroons (12-4-2) have recorded 12 shutouts and average close to four goals per match, with Sophia Adams, Lainey Somers and Claudia Larrison sparking the offensive charge and Meg Rossow holding down the fort in net.
BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Salt Fork
The Storm would be a fair choice simply considering the team won the most recent Class 1A state championship in 2019. But Salt Fork is still is a force to contend with. The Storm recently won the Vermilion Valley Conference meet behind Nathan Kirby‘s two hurdles victories, Garrett Taylor‘s two wins in throwing events and the relay efforts of Tate Johnson, Ben Jessup and Ethan McLain, among others.
GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Unity
The Rockets are without even a sectional championship since 2008. But when coach Tony Reetz‘s athletes won the Illini Prairie Conference meet crown over Monticello and St. Joseph-Ogden, it became clear Unity is a team to fear in Class 2A. Hurdler Bri Ritchie, sprinter/jumper Audrey Remole, vaulter Caelyn Kleparski and throwers Gracie Cox and Aly Bagwell all can be individual state qualifiers.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Uni High’s Zach Donnini
The senior proved he’d be a local sensation when he advanced to state as a freshman. Donnini won a match at state in 2018, then cracked the fourth round of consolation doubles play in 2019 with partner Arjun Tangella. The Illineks will try to knock off Centennial and Champaign Central for a sectional team title in Danville, but Donnini certainly can push the likes of the area’s best with his play in singles.