Listen to this article

Mahomet-Seymour and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin bumped up to the No. 4 spot in their respective classes within the latest Associated Press high school football poll, which was released Tuesday afternoon.

Jon Adkins' Bulldogs (8-0) climbed two positions in Class 5A after an 18-0 win over Mattoon last Friday that secured M-S an unbeaten Apollo Conference slate.

Mark Dodd's Blue Devils (8-0) moved forward one spot in Class 2A after holding off Westville 19-13 last Friday to remain perfect in Vermilion Valley Conference action.

Below is the complete AP poll, selected by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 8A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Loyola (10)(8-0)1001
2. Naperville Neuqua Valley(8-0)892
3. Maine South(7-1)753
4. Gurnee Warren(7-1)714
5. Chicago (Marist)(6-2)506
6. Lincoln-Way East(6-2)34NR
(tie) South Elgin(8-0)347
8. Hinsdale Central(7-1)328
9. Naperville Central(5-3)19NR
10. Glenbard West(7-1)189
 

Others receiving votes: York 15, Lockport 10, O'Fallon 2, Glenbrook South 1,

Class 7A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Batavia (7)(8-0)971
2. Brother Rice (3)(6-2)902
3. Wheaton North(7-1)813
4. Chicago Mt. Carmel(6-2)654
5. Chicago (St. Rita)(6-2)575
6. Prospect(7-1)419
7. Normal Community(8-0)377
8. Hononegah(8-0)308
9. Moline(7-1)2310
10. Hersey(7-1)176
 

Others receiving votes: Hoffman Estates 11, Buffalo Grove 1.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. East St. Louis (10)(7-1)1091
2. Cary-Grove (1)(8-0)1002
3. Kankakee(8-0)813
4. Chicago (St. Ignatius)(8-0)804
5. Lemont(8-0)645
6. Crete-Monee(6-2)566
7. Wauconda(8-0)427
8. Lake Forest(7-1)29T9
9. Machesney Park Harlem(7-1)13NR
10. Washington(6-2)12NR
 

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 11, Chicago (Simeon) 3, Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 2, Kenwood 2, Grayslake 1.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Rochester (11)(7-1)1101
2. Oak Park (Fenwick)(6-2)962
3. Morris(8-0)834
4. Mahomet-Seymour(8-0)736
5. Peoria(6-2)517
6. Mascoutah(7-1)393
7. Sterling(6-2)385
8. Glenbard South(7-1)378
9. Marion(7-1)319
10. Sycamore(6-2)2310
 

Others receiving votes: Morton 8, Chicago (Morgan Park) 6, LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 5, Aurora (Marmion) 4, Triad 1.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Joliet Catholic (12)(8-0)1201
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)(7-1)1052
3. Richmond-Burton(8-0)973
4. Kewanee(8-0)774
5. Genoa-Kingston(7-1)615
6. Chicago (Phillips)(6-2)596
7. St. Francis(6-2)447
8. Peoria Notre Dame(6-2)2910
9. Stillman Valley(7-1)239
10. Breese Central(7-1)20NR
 

Others receiving votes: Wheaton Academy 10, Coal City 7, Carterville 4, Mt. Zion 3, Dixon 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. IC Catholic (8)(8-0)1162
2. Wilmington (4)(8-0)1111
3. Byron(8-0)894
4. Williamsville(7-1)803
5. Unity(8-0)745
6. Princeton(7-1)536
7. Farmington(8-0)417
8. Mt. Carmel(8-0)25T9
9. Monticello(7-1)218
10. Reed-Custer(7-1)16NR
(tie) Durand(7-1)16T9
 

Others receiving votes: Benton 15, Chicago (Clark) 2, Nashville 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Decatur St. Teresa (7)(8-0)881
2. Breese Mater Dei (2)(8-0)812
3. Downs Tri-Valley(8-0)733
4. Bismarck-Henning(8-0)605
5. Pana(8-0)526
6. Athens(7-1)508
7. Maroa-Forsyth(6-2)304
8. Knoxville(7-1)237
9. Johnston City(7-0)12NR
(tie) Vandalia(7-1)12NR
 

Others receiving votes: Erie-Prophetstown 9, Bishop McNamara 4, North-Mac 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Carrollton (6)(7-1)851
2. Abingdon (3)(8-0)783
3. Lena-Winslow(7-1)732
4. Camp Point Central(7-1)664
5. Fulton(6-2)485
6. Forreston(6-2)436
7. Ottawa Marquette(7-1)397
8. St. Bede(6-2)219
9. Aurora Christian(6-2)1710
10. Cumberland(7-1)11NR
 

Others receiving votes: Central A&M 6, Arcola 5, Greenfield-Northwestern 1, Sesser (S.-Valier) 1, Nokomis 1.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos