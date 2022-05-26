MAHOMET — Robert Byron faced two significant challenges before he ever began throwing the discus.
The first event almost ended in tragedy a decade ago.
The second made him feel like he constantly was “walking on a hill.”
Neither of these setbacks is conducive to becoming a standout high school track and field thrower.
Yet that’s exactly what the Mahomet-Seymour junior is.
He’ll put it on display in Friday’s Class 2A state discus preliminaries at O’Brien Stadium on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
And he’ll hold the top overall seed distance after registering a mark of 166 feet, 5 inches in last Thursday’s 2A Unity Sectional.
“That’s crazy. Right after the results were posted, I was very excited,” Byron said. “My first throw (at the sectional) was a foul out of the right sector. My second throw was, ‘OK, I have to get a mark in so I can go to finals and go to state,’ because it’s been a dream of mine to go to state and compete with the big dogs.”
Byron is front and center in that conversation after far surpassing his previous personal-best competitive throw of 157-5, tossed on April 26.
“Once I saw it land past the 160 mark, I was thinking, ‘Oh, wow. OK, that’s a personal best. This is crazy,’” Byron said. “I went out to retrieve my disc, and I faintly hear in the background, ‘50.74 (meters).’ I’m thinking, ‘Oh, my goodness, that went way farther than I expected.’”
Byron credits a combination of adrenaline and constant technique tweaks for giving him such an impressive distance. He said his latest adjustment happened just two days before the sectional meet.
“Probably the finish where you’re just in that final power stance and you just try and throw the thing as hard as you can (has been most important),” Byron said. “I’ve always been told not to muscle it — which, I might’ve gotten the wrong message from that. When I started muscling it for fun, it started flying.”
Byron’s father, Paul, introduced his son to throwing when Robert was in fifth grade at Next Generation School in Champaign.
That the younger Byron was in a position to consider taking up throwing is a miracle.
Back in September 2011, Byron had to attend his older sister’s football practice in Champaign. In his own words, Byron was being a “resilient 6-year-old” and repeatedly asking his father if he could bring a bouncy ball for entertainment. Paul Byron eventually relented.
“I was bouncing it, having a good time, and it bounced off the curb of the side of the road and went across the street,” Robert Byron said. “I decided to look right but not left and got hit by a car.”
Byron’s left leg was a key point of impact, leaving him temporarily unable to walk while he was recovering from the incident.
“The transition from getting out of bed into a wheelchair was just so painful, and I also had to use a walker,” Byron said. “Something (my parents) did, which I find sweet now but really embarrassing at the time, was they took me to Skateland in my wheelchair and just rolled me around for 30 minutes.”
Byron ultimately was fortunate the accident didn’t keep him off his feet permanently. But a different lower-body issue soon came to the forefront.
“I can see it right now. I’m sitting down on my couch, got my feet sticking straight out, and my left leg is actually longer (than my right),” Byron said. “It’s like half an inch different.”
Back pain eventually caused Byron to see a chiropractor. That’s when Byron learned of the affliction — something that also affected his sister.
“She was a really good hurdler,” Byron said, “... until her career went on a steep decline. It was a growth-plate injury, and they couldn’t figure it out in time. By the time they did, she had quit track and it was over. I’m really glad that didn’t happen to me.”
Byron now wears a heel lift in his right shoe to account for the leg length difference.
“That’s kind of a thing,” he said. “I don’t really talk much about it. It’s pretty much there. I don’t notice it, and my back’s doing a lot better.”
The exception to this is when he’s throwing.
“I don’t wear a lift in my throwing shoes because they’re so tight,” Byron said. “But I don’t notice because that’s how I’ve been throwing my whole life. I forget about it all the time.
“(Throwing is) something I’ve always cared about. It’s something I can’t let other things affect.”
For Byron, finding his optimal throwing form has less to do with accounting for his leg length difference and more with perfecting his technique.
“That’s a really fun part about it,” he said, “is being able to experiment.”
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Byron also entered high school at just the right time to witness an ideal role model.
Hunter Hendershot was The News-Gazette’s All-Area boys’ track and field Athlete of the Year in 2019 during his junior season with the Bulldogs and was poised for a big senior season in 2020 — when Byron was a freshman — before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the track and field season.
“Watching him throw was crazy,” Byron said of Hendershot, who is a sophomore on the Illinois track and field team. “He was throwing double the distance I was. I just aspired to be like him. Now, looking at today, I’m trying to break his (school) record in the discus.”
Hendershot’s final 2A state meet in 2019 saw him win the discus and shot put championships with throws of 182-4 and 62-1 1/4, respectively. He won the 2018 2A shot put title as well.
Byron can put himself right alongside Hendershot in Bulldogs history with some good throws Friday and Saturday in Charleston.
“It’s going to be in my brain forever,” Byron said. “I’m really going to try and do my best out there. Depending on how good I do against the other competitors is how much I’ll remember it.”