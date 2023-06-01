LINCOLN — Nic DiFilippo wasn’t prepared for what he was required to do Wednesday afternoon at Mike Curry Field.
“That’s what I told (the players): ‘I wasn’t planning on a speech,’” the Mahomet-Seymour baseball coach said, his voice breaking. “The speech was, ‘Let’s get ready for Saturday.’”
The Bulldogs won’t have the chance to play Saturday.
Their season came to a sudden close in a Class 3A sectional semifinal game, as Rochester junior pitcher Jack Swaney kept an oft-potent M-S offense at bay during a 6-2 victory by the Rockets.
Instead of gearing up for a sectional championship game on Saturday versus either Champaign Central or Chatham Glenwood, the Bulldogs (31-6) will head into the offseason wondering what could have been for a playoff run they hoped to extend all the way next weekend’s 3A state tournament in Joliet.
“Sucks,” said senior Blake Wolters, the Arizona commit and possible early-round MLB draft pick in mid-July who reached base in three of his four plate appearances Wednesday. “Obviously not the way you want to end it, but it was fun playing with your friends, last time together.
“It is what it is. That’s how baseball goes. That’s how life goes.”
An overall wave of shock among the M-S players ultimately transitioned into many tears being shed within the postgame huddle.
Assistant Tony Calcagno at one point was enveloped in a massive hug by the Bulldogs’ nine-man senior class — a group Calcagno has coached since the athletes were in seventh grade — as they all stood in shallow left field.
“Sad because it’s the last time, but it’s a good moment,” Wolters said. “We built a lot of good connections and good memories together.”
M-S entered this game owning a regular-season win against Rochester (20-15-1). The Bulldogs prevailed 7-6 on April 28 in Mahomet, scoring two runs in each of the first, fourth and fifth innings.
Crooked numbers were far more difficult for M-S to come by against Swaney, who didn’t throw in that April game.
“He just kind of plays the game,” Rochester coach Matt Carlson said of his left-handed hurler. “He did a nice job with that.”
Swaney permitted a leadoff double to Bulldogs senior Alex McHale in the bottom of the first inning, but that proved to be an exception rather than the norm.
M-S compiled just five hits the rest of the way, four of them singles.
“They were throwing their number one,” DiFilippo said. “We battled, but it wasn’t good enough.”
DiFilippo shrugged off the thought that his players might have overlooked the Rockets.
“We talked about it (Tuesday). They were ready,” DiFilippo said. “We knew we were going to see Swaney (on Wednesday). We worked on left-handed pitching, but at the same time he did a great job.”
Swaney tossed 6 1/3 innings in which he struck out nine foes. M-S did manage to create quality traffic against Swaney and junior reliever Tyson Binion, but the Bulldogs left nine runners on base.
That included the bases loaded in the fifth inning and two runners on in both the second and seventh innings.
“They got the big base hit,” DiFilippo said of the Rockets. “You’ve just got to tip your hat to Swaney. He did a great job.”
Rochester’s situational hitting proved far superior between the two teams. The Rockets scored four of their runs with two outs, and eight of their nine batters recorded at least one hit.
“To be honest, we haven’t had as much success in the situational hitting this year,” Carlson said. “But I think being in those positions and failing a little bit has allowed us to have success later.”
Rochester crafted a 2-0 lead in the second inning against M-S sophomore starter Mason Orton, who threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Rockets back in April.
Freshman Jorey Myren singled home junior Lance Ingold with two out, and senior Mason Wheeler doubled in Myren afterward. Myren and Wheeler occupied the eight and nine spots in Rochester’s lineup.
The Bulldogs pulled within 2-1 when senior Carter Johnson brought home Wolters with an RBI groundout in the bottom of the third.
But the Rockets put the game out of reach with a four-run top of the fifth.
Facing M-S junior reliever Alec Bergman with two runners on, Rochester junior Parker Gillespie slapped a high chopper over drawn-in sophomore third baseman Tyson Finch to plate a pair of runs.
Then, with two outs and McHale now pitching for the Bulldogs, Myren again came through with a two-run single up the middle while the bases were loaded. Junior Jett Myren further propelled the Rockets’ offense by going 3 for 4 with two doubles and a run scored.
“(The Myren brothers) live a street down from me, they have a batting cage in their back yard and all you can hear is ‘ping, ping, ping’ all the time,” Carlson said. “That’s what they grew up doing.”
Wolters, the Bulldogs’ ace, was unavailable to take the mound Wednesday after throwing 111 pitches four days prior in a 4-1 regional final win against Lincoln.
Johnson drove in M-S’s last run of the season with a two-out single off Binion in the bottom of the seventh, scoring McHale. A Finch flyout to center field ended the game a few pitches later.
“We had a couple big spots where we had two guys on or bases loaded and just couldn’t get it done,” Wolters said. “(Rochester) hit the ball well. We made a few mistakes. They just played better than us.”
The first 30-win season in M-S baseball history included plenty of high points. But the Bulldogs all along had their sights set upon trying to bring an IHSA state championship back to Champaign County.
“The guys expected to be back, and (were thinking) can we find ways to score a couple runs,” DiFilippo said. “Proud of the kids, there’s no question.”