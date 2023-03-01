DECATUR — Ryan Bosch used a disheartening but accurate word on Tuesday to describe how his Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball team fared in its Class 3A sectional semifinal versus host Decatur MacArthur.
“Overmatched.”
The Generals backed up Bosch’s observation from the outset, and throughout most of the contest, en route to a 62-37 victory over the Bulldogs.
After stunning top-seeded Lincoln last Friday to earn its second consecutive regional championship, M-S (14-17) couldn’t extend its postseason run to the Class 3A Sweet 16.
“They make you be on your toes for 32 minutes, and they don’t let you catch your breath,” Bosch said of opposing MacArthur (29-4). “We probably needed a little bit more prep time to get our guys ready for this one. ... I want to give full credit to MacArthur, because they came ready to play.”
The Bulldogs found themselves in an uncomfortable spot before opening tip-off even occurred inside the Generals’ gymnasium.
Senior Wyatt Bohm, a 6-foot-5 forward and Iowa State football commit, resided on the sideline all evening. He donned a protective boot on his left foot and didn’t dress to play after helping M-S knock off Lincoln with 11 points, six rebounds and five assists on Friday.
“It’s huge,” Bosch said of Bohm’s absence. “He’s a big kid. He’s one of our best passers and can handle the ball for us, be an outlet on the offensive side. So not having him was a setback we had to overcome.”
The lack of Bohm’s ball-handling ability likely hurt the Bulldogs the most on Tuesday.
Coach Terise Brown’s Generals repeatedly harassed M-S’ athletes into uncomfortable passing situations.
The Bulldogs often found themselves pinned in a corner or along a sideline by two blue-clad defenders, leading to M-S committing 20 turnovers on the evening.
Fourteen of those miscues happened in the first half. MacArthur dashed out to an 11-0 lead during the first quarter and carried a 30-18 edge into halftime.
“They’re a very tough team. They’re super athletic and quick,” M-S sophomore Trey Peters said. “They trap you, catch you off guard, get you on your heels. You just have to stay aggressive, push forward.”
“We take pride in our defense,” Generals junior Stevie Tatum added. “Defense turns to offense. It just translates throughout the game. Wear teams down, win the game.”
Tatum showed a fearlessness shooting the ball from distance that helped MacArthur extend its advantage on the scoreboard.
The 6-2 Tatum swished five three-pointers for all of his team-best 15 points. Nine of his teammates bucketed at least one two-point field goal apiece, led by seniors Kris Walker (10 points) and Azarion Richardson (eight points).
Quick but accurate passing, precise cuts and midair shot adjustments led to some dazzling offense for the Generals. And it left M-S struggling to find answers for how to slow its enemy.
Any positivity the Bulldogs might have created in the locker room at intermission quickly began to dwindle once the third quarter began. That started with 6-7 MacArthur senior Makhi Wright throwing down a big, two-handed slam dunk, one of three such jams he performed in the second half.
“They’re tenacious,” Bosch said of the Generals. “Coach Bryson does a good job of making sure they dictate the pace to you. It’s really hard to play a game where we wanted it and needed it to be (a different pace).”
The 6-5 Peters was a standout for M-S amid a mostly difficult game.
He battled through MacArthur’s athletic and nimble forwards to generate a game-high 17 points, also chipping in three rebounds and two blocked shots.
Senior Dayten Eisenmann added 11 points, two rebounds and two steals for the Bulldogs, with eight of those points deposited in the second quarter as M-S briefly stemmed the tide. No other Bulldog scored more than three points.
“Just be aggressive and attack,” Peters said of his mindset. “Don’t be timid at all, and play hard.”
“I don’t know that I could be any more excited for Trey and what he’s going to become,” Bosch added. “He’s really got a bright future. He’s going to be, I think, a really elite basketball player.”
MacArthur qualifies for Friday’s sectional championship game versus either Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (29-3) or Normal West (19-14).
M-S bids farewell to a senior class that includes Eisenmann, Bohm, Byron Lynch, Adam Dyer, Carter Selk and Jacob Waldinger.
“We had a pretty good year overall. This is a tough one, tough loss,” Peters said. “Those guys have put in a lot of time and hard work in the program, and we need to keep that going.”