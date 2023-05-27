MAHOMET — Mahomet-Seymour’s baseball and softball teams celebrated Class 3A regional championships mere hours apart on Saturday.
The Bulldogs raised their plaques a few hundred feet from each other on the ballfields in front of Mahomet-Seymour High School, with softball posting a 10-0 win against Rantoul and baseball earning a 4-1 triumph against Lincoln.
There was plenty to cheer for as seniors on both sides played the final home game of their high school careers.
“I’ve now started varsity (for three years) and it’s been the best thing ever,” M-S senior baseball player Carter Johnson said. “I’ve made so many friends playing with these guys and it’s a bittersweet moment. I mean, that’s just the perfect way you want to go out there.”
The baseball game that ended in coach Nic DiFilippo’s third straight regional plaque was the second of the two games on Saturday. It moved along in a breezy hour and 55 minutes in front of a sizable crowd concentrated on the berm behind home plate.
Credit that to Blake Wolters, the M-S senior right-hander and Arizona signee who has garnered serious MLB interest all spring. Wolters struck out 16 batters and allowed just three hits in throwing a complete game for the Bulldogs (31-5).
“It was warm out, great day,” Wolters said. “It was the last time playing on this field, so I had to try my best. It didn’t go all completely to plan, but it’s OK. You’ve got to battle back and trust your stuff. We got the win, so that’s what matters right now.”
Wolters struck out three batters — Colbie Glenn, Michael Lucas and Brendan Wurth — in the opening inning before running into adversity in the second frame.
Trey Schilling posted the Railsplitters’ first hit of the game with a one-out single, Drew Hayes reached on an error by right fielder Mateo Casillas and Wyatt Mammen drew a two-out walk to load the bases.
The Bulldogs danced out of the jam and kept the game scoreless when Wolters forced Glenn to fly out to left fielder Carter Selk.
“It was big because we didn’t want them to score first,” Wolters said. “They were threatening, but we had to settle in. My defense was working behind me, made a couple of plays to get out of it. So that was good.”
The M-S offense followed an inning and a half later.
Finn Randolph — the ninth batter in the Bulldogs’ order — led off the bottom of the third with a double and was promptly driven in by Alex McHale’s single.
Wolters followed with a bunt single of his own against Lincoln pitcher Wyatt Mammen to set the table for a three-run home run to left-center field off the bat of Johnson.
“He brought his good velo,” Johnson said of Mammen. “I saw a lot of fastballs and he was pretty much on the corners and then that one, the one pitch he just left it over the plate a little bit and I was just on it. I was sitting on it and it went my way.”
The double from Randolph, “the best nine hitter in the area” according to Johnson, wound up making the difference.
Lincoln managed a run in the top of the sixth inning when Wurth singled and scored on an RBI double from Schilling, but Wolters struck out seven batters during the final four innings to limit the Railsplitters.
“Blake was awesome,” DiFilippo said. “I mean, he is what he is, right? There’s no question why he’s who he is and where he’s going. I couldn’t be prouder of him.”
Mammen pitched 5 1/3 innings for the Railsplitters and retired seven batters on strikes while surrendering just five hits.
“(Wyatt) is turning into a kind of a refined pitcher,” Lincoln coach August Casson said. “He’s figuring it out. We’ve got him back next year (and) he’s only going to get better. I think next year you’ll be seeing something much better than what he was this year.”
The M-S softball team served as the visiting team during its game and used that to its advantage during its six-inning win.
The Bulldogs took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning after leadoff hitters Kenadi Granadino and Madi White drew walks and were driven in by a single from Rio Casillas.
“I knew she was throwing outside, so I just kind of waited for it and just kind of threw my hands at it,” Casillas said. “It kind of worked out and we got two on the board to start us off.”
That set the tone for Granadino to reach base in all four of her plate appearances. She walked once, was hit by a pitch, hit a single and collected a double and came around to score all four times.
“I came into the game a little nervous just because it’s a regional championship, but I told myself that I had to get up there and just do what I could,” Granadino said. “First at-bat came off as a walk, so I was feeling pretty good after that.”
Ava Henderson held the Eagles to two hits while striking out six without issuing a walk and threw all six innings for the Bulldogs. Both of those hits came in the third inning via singles from Airiana Bell and Emily Curtis.
“I knew it was a big game and knew that we needed to step up,” Henderson said. “I was really excited and knew that I needed to come out and perform well for my team.”
Rantoul’s season drew to a close with the Eagles (10-15) one win shy of their first regional plaque since 2015.
“The girls made a lot of improvements throughout the year,” Rantoul coach Tori Schmid said. “I think getting them more high pressure games in the regular season would definitely be helpful, or (simulating) high-pressure situations in practice.”
On the heels of a run to the 3A state tournament and a fourth-place finish in 2022, the Bulldogs (13-18) will again prepare to face Chatham Glenwood (28-1-1) in the sectional round.
M-S faced the Titans in a sectional final last season and won 5-4 in eight innings. The teams will meet in a semifinal game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Chatham.
“They’re tough,” M-S coach James Heinold said. “Coming in, we’ve got that (win last year) on our side as far as we can play with them, but they’re solid. We’ve got some work to do on Monday to get prepped for that game.”
DiFilippo’s baseball team will next play Rochester (20-15-1) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal game in Lincoln. The Bulldogs beat the Rockets 7-6 on April 28 in Mahomet.
“It’ll be a great matchup,” DiFilippo said. “I mean, the sectional is loaded. We’re going to see a really well-coached team in Rochester.”