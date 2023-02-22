CHATHAM — When two wrestling teams see one another for three separate duals in the same season, a bit of chess-match culture starts to seep in.
That wound up being the case in Tuesday’s Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Dual-Team Sectional when Mahomet-Seymour battled the host Titans.
“Luckily, our strategy worked and we got the matchups we wanted,” Bulldogs coach Rob Ledin said. “That was a tight dual.”
Tallen Pawlak bumped up one weight class to 152 pounds and produced a pinfall in the night’s final match, propelling M-S past Chatham Glenwood 37-34 and into this week’s dual-team state tournament.
“Hats off to Chatham. All year, they had a great season,” Ledin said. “I thought they deserved to be at state this year. It’s sad we had to face each other in that setting.”
The Bulldogs and Titans split their two regular-season duals, making this the rubber match. And M-S got just enough to fall its way to return to dual-team state after placing third in last year’s Class 2A tournament. The last piece of the puzzle was Pawlak taking down Jonah Broughman in 2 minutes, 42 seconds.
“It was loud,” Ledin said. “I think Chatham thought they had us with all those pins (earlier).”
M-S dropped each of the first two matches, starting at 160, before seniors Brennan Houser (fall at 182) and Mateo Casillas (13-2 major decision at 195) got the Bulldogs on the board.
The dual was back-and-forth throughout, as neither side won more than two matches in a row at any point. M-S’ other contested triumphs came from senior Camden Harms (fall at 285), senior Caden Hatton (12-2 major decision at 120), senior Reese Wilson (17-0 technical fall at 126) and junior Donovan Lewis (fall at 138).
The Bulldogs have drawn Washington in Friday’s Class 2A dual-team state quarterfinals at Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena, slated for a 5 p.m. start.
The Panthers sent 10 athletes to last week’s Class 2A boys’ individual state tournament, and two of them left with championships — seniors Kannon Webster at 145 and Justin Hoffer at 220. Washington’s other state placers were sophomore Peyton Cox (second at 132), senior Blake Hinrichsen (second at 170), freshman Wyatt Medlin (third at 126), junior Zane Hulet (fourth at 160) and freshman Josh Hoffer (fifth at 195).
M-S earned six entries in that tournament and was paced by Casillas’ state championship at 195 plus Houser’s fifth-place showing at 182.
“Another good team,” Ledin said of Washington. “I know it’s going to be a tall order, but at least we got there. We did our job, and now we’ve got to have a good week of practice.”
Class 1A Vandalia Sectional
Comets make history. Oakwood/Salt Fork won six of the final eight matches in Tuesday’s dual with Anna-Jonesboro, allowing the Comets to secure a 46-31 victory over the Wildcats and book the program’s first-ever dual-team state tournament trip.
“The kids are really excited,” O/SF coach Mike Glosser said. “As soon as we ended up winning you could see the excitement.”
The Comets received an early boost in the form of pinfall victories from juniors Dalton Brown and Harley Grimm at 170 and 182 pounds, respectively.
The dual began at 160 with senior Blake Barney suffering a pinfall loss while leading 10-3.
“You never know how a team is going to handle it, but they’re a tight-knit group,” Glosser said. “They know when one of their teammates goes down like that, it gives them a little extra fire. Not that they needed it.”
Other Comets to garner a contested match win on the night were sophomore Brayden Edwards (fall at 106), freshman Jack Ajster (fall at 120), sophomore Thomas Wells (fall at 126), sophomore Pedro Rangel (11-2 major decision at 132).
Senior Reef Pacot (145) and junior Bryson Capansky (152) accepted forfeit victories, as well.
“We knew we were going to have some tough matches at the heavier weights,” Glosser said. “But if we could get it to roll back around to our lightweights, we had a shot.”
O/SF advances to a Class 1A dual-team state quarterfinal versus IC Catholic, which bested St. Laurence 51-28 on Tuesday in Wilmington. The Comets and Knights will battle at 5 p.m. Friday in Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena.
The Knights sent six athletes to last week’s Class 1A boys’ individual state tournament. They were led by senior Isaiah Gonzalez (champion at 285), senior Saul Trejo (third place at 120) and freshman Foley Calcagno (sixth place at 182).
Glosser’s crew boasted five boys’ individual state qualifiers, led by Pacot’s runner-up finish at 145.
“We’ll start doing our homework the next few days,” Glosser said, “and go and wrestle.”
Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional
Panthers break drought. Le Roy/Tri-Valley will make its first dual-team state tournament appearance since 2014 after knocking off El Paso-Gridley 46-27 in Tuesday’s dual at the Titans’ facility.
“At the beginning of the season, we set our goals to win regionals and get to dual-team state,” Panthers coach Brady Sant Amour said. “Hopefully, we can get down there, compete and get a trophy.”
Le Roy/Tri-Valley won each of the first five matches versus EP-G, with four of them contested.
That included a surprise pinfall win from senior Drendon Stickling at 195 pounds to start the dual.
“Our 95-pounder had lost to that kid (Parker Duffy) three times, all in close matches, and when he got the fall it was huge,” Sant Amour said. “It got everybody fired up.”
Other contested winners for the Panthers were junior Jacob Bischoff (fall at 220), sophomore Tate Sigler (11-1 major decision at 285), sophomore Kobe Brent (fall at 113), sophomore Brock Owens (17-1 technical fall at 126), junior Colton Prosser (fall at 132), junior Connor Lyons (9-0 major decision at 145) and sophomore Bo Zeleznik (7-6 decision at 152).
Le Roy/Tri-Valley added a forfeit win from sophomore Brady Mouser at 106.
“This has been a great dual team, 25-1,” Sant Amour said. “They’ve done a great job of feeding off each other’s energy.”
The Panthers face a stiff challenge at 7 p.m. Friday in a Class 1A dual-team state quarterfinal, drawing Coal City at Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena.
The Coalers qualified all 14 of their athletes for last week’s Class 1A boys’ individual state tournament. Their top finishers were senior Joey Breneman (third at 195), freshman Brody Widlowski (fourth at 113), senior Braiden Young (fourth at 182) and senior Jake Piatak (sixth at 132).
Le Roy/Tri-Valley sent three wrestlers to the same meet and was led by Bischoff’s sixth-place showing at 220.
“Can’t wait,” Sant Amour said. “We’re looking forward to the challenge.”