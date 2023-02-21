High school wrestling coaches across the state spent last week attempting to help athletes achieve dreams of becoming individual IHSA boys’ state champions. Some aspirations were fulfilled. Others came up short in their quest.
Regardless, that’s all in the past for programs that won regional titles earlier this month.
Because another state tournament is on the horizon.
Three local programs will vie for spots in their respective dual-team state fields when they take part in Tuesday night’s sectional round.
Coach Rob Ledin’s Mahomet-Seymour crew draws Chatham Glenwood in a Class 2A dual at the Titans’ facility in Chatham.
Coach Mike Glosser’s Oakwood/Salt Fork unit meets Anna-Jonesboro in a Class 1A dual at Vandalia.
And Coach Brady Sant Amour’s Le Roy/Tri-Valley outfit matches up with El Paso-Gridley in a Class 1A dual at the Titans’ building in El Paso.
A victory for the Bulldogs, Comets and Panthers sends them to dual-team state tournament action later this week. Both the Class 2A and Class 1A events run Friday and Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington.
“If you’re asking me, I prefer duals. I like the team aspect. I think the extra motivation to do this for your team is so much,” Ledin said. “It’s always been a tight match (against Chatham Glenwood). Hopefully we can keep it tight and maybe make it a surprise.”
M-S has qualified for the last two 2A dual-team state tournaments. The Bulldogs placed third in last season’s event, outlasting Antioch 35-34 for that distinction.
Some of the key wrestlers from that performance return for Tuesday’s sectional. Among them are senior Mateo Casillas, who captured the 2A 195-pound boys’ individual state title on Saturday night in Champaign, along with the new 2A 182 fifth-place finisher in senior Brennan Houser.
Other individual state qualifiers anticipated to wrestle against the Titans for the Bulldogs are seniors Caden Hatton (113), Colton Crowley (220) and Camden Harms (285) plus junior Donovan Lewis (138). Crowley is fighting through a torn MCL in his left knee to participate.
“It’s a tough draw. It really is,” Ledin said. “We’ve already split with them. This is the rubber match.”
Chatham Glenwood defeated M-S 38-24 in a December dual at Centennial High School in Champaign, but the Bulldogs returned the favor via a 42-26 dual triumph in the Tyler Cox Memorial Duals hosted by the Titans later that month.
“As a coach, I think you’re always kind of nervous regardless of what you do to prepare,” Ledin said. “Some of our wrestlers wrestle better for the team than they do for the individual accolades. I’ve always had kids like that. I guess the stress is different or the motivation is different.”
O/SF is far less familiar with the dual-team sectional stage. Glosser’s Comets hadn’t won a regional crown as a group since 2009 — predating Glosser’s time as coach — before they secured a plaque earlier this month in Lawrenceville.
The lineup Glosser brings to Vandalia against Anna-Jonesboro is led by the 1A 145 state runner-up in senior Reef Pacot.
Glosser’s other boys’ individual state qualifiers were junior Bryson Capansky (152), sophomores Pedro Rangel (126) and Carter Chambliss (132) and freshman Tyler Huchel (113).
“Honestly, we’re not going to put a ton of emphasis into (changing things from individual state to dual-team sectionals),” Glosser said. “Every match this year, we’ve kind of competed knowing we could be a good team with solid individuals.”
Glosser traditionally allows athletes to depart the wrestling room for the season once they drop out of individual postseason contention, unless they’re serving as a practice partner to someone still in the hunt for a state title.
Things are different this year.
“To have a practice room with 20 guys in it after regionals and sectionals, we joked around that I’ve never had that many guys in the room this time of year,” Glosser said. “We’d do it all year if we could. It’s been a fun couple weeks.”
O/SF never has competed in a dual-team state tournament. Same goes for just Oakwood. And just Salt Fork. As well as the schools that preceded and eventually merged to create Salt Fork.
“It’d definitely be neat for these guys,” Glosser said. “We’re going into it with a mentality of, one match at a time. But it’d be awesome to get these guys more experience in a dual-team state environment.”
Le Roy/Tri-Valley doesn’t possess an overwhelming abundance of past dual-team state experience, either, entering Tuesday’s tilt with Heart of Illinois Conference opponent El Paso-Gridley.
The Panthers’ most recent excursion to that point in the season occurred in 2014, and the program last earned a dual-team state trophy when it won the 2012 1A championship.
The current Le Roy/Tri-Valley program is led by a trio of individual state qualifiers in junior Jacob Bischoff (sixth place at 1A 220) and sophomores Brady Mouser (106) and Kobe Brent (113).