MAHOMET — Mahomet-Seymour girls’ soccer didn’t think it played its best in a Class 2A regional semifinal on Tuesday night.
But the second-seeded Bulldogs scored eight goals in the final 50 minutes against seventh-seeded Bloomington to advance to Saturday’s regional championship game with an 8-2 victory.
“I think the perfectionist says, ‘I think we could have done a little bit better,’” Mahomet-Seymour coach Jeremy Davis said.
“I was telling them, I don’t think we moved the ball fast enough. I think we settled for what we could take and I think that was a little bit slower play and we were able to get away with it a little bit (on Tuesday).”
The early stages of Tuesday’s win at Mahomet-Seymour Junior High School weren’t necessarily bad for the Bulldogs, who controlled the ball well and seldom allowed the Purple Raiders’ offense to cross midfield.
But Bloomington goalkeeper Caitlyn Mitchell was on top of her game as she recorded a series of timely saves to keep the Bulldogs off the scoreboard.
Bulldogs Paislee Welge found Grace Binkley at the top of the box twice in the opening five minutes. Twice did Mitchell register a clutch save.
“We definitely saw a lot of her improvement and growth throughout the season,” Bloomington coach Melissa Gradle said. “Some lapses, but when you’re getting that much pressure, you can’t expect (to be) perfect all the time. Definitely a goalie that we’re going to miss having in our back line.”
The dam finally broke with 20 minutes remaining in the frame when Taylor Dietz rolled a slow shot toward the right iron and elicited a diving attempt from Mitchell. She missed the ball, which caromed off the goalpost toward Abby Bunting.
Bunting’s subsequent shot became the game’s first goal. The second came from teammate Brielle Galvan just 28 seconds later.
“I think it got like the nervous energy from the first regional game out,” Bunting said. “Once we scored that goal, we’re like, ‘OK, we can do it now,’ and it just got (rid of the) early game jitters.”
The Bulldogs tacked on two more goals in the opening half. The first came off the leg of Bloomington junior Melissa Fields after an attempt to clear the ball from heavy traffic in front of the goal went awry.
Bunting added an unassisted score from in front of the net with 6:28 remaining in the half.
Four more goals — from Welge, Hannah Creel, Janel Straub and Ella Walk — clinched the outcome for the Bulldogs in the second half.
“Abby, I think, did a real good job in the middle,” Davis said. “We’re asking her to dribble at them a little bit more and it’s hard when they have nine or 10 in the box consistently. So we wanted to put some pressure on them on the dribble and then she did a good job of that.”
Both of Bloomington’s goals came via shots from Cam Overton. She scored with 3:33 remaining in the first half and 36:56 remaining in the second half.
Mahomet-Seymour (12-5-3) awaits the winner of Wednesday’s regional semifinal matchup between third-seeded Lincoln (16-7) and fifth-seeded Centennial (6-6-4).
The Bulldogs beat the Railsplitters 6-1 on April 11 and have not faced the Chargers this season.
“I do think (Wednesday’s) game should be pretty close,” Davis said. “I think hopefully we’ll be ready to play either one of them.”
The Bulldogs will need to set aside the emotions of a busy weekend; the team’s eight seniors are due to graduate on Friday.
“It’s going to be a lot this week, but we just have to stay focused on the game and not let so many outside factors impact our practices or the game on Saturday, most importantly,” Bunting said. “But it’s going to be sad just playing our last game on the home field with each other.”
Welge — one of seven freshmen and 13 underclassmen on the Bulldogs’ roster — is on the other side of that equation.
“I’ve gotten to really connect with all the seniors and be really close to them outside of and at soccer,” Welge said. “But it’s been really good getting to play with the older girls and really build my ability to play soccer with the girls.”