TAYLORVILLE — Mahomet-Seymour cross-country collected a plaque in both genders during Saturday’s Class 2A Taylorville Regional at Christian County Fairgrounds, also advancing both teams to next Saturday’s season-ending Class 2A Richland County Sectional.
No state meet will be held this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coach Jama Grotelueschen’s Bulldog girls won their first regional title since 2018. Elizabeth Sims won the race in 19 minutes, 8 seconds, while teammates Klein Powell (fifth, 19:45.2) and Ava Boyd (ninth, 20:13.3) chipped in.
Coach Neal Garrison’s M-S boys wrapped up their first regional title since 2016 when Kyle Nofziger (15:38.1) and Joseph Scheele (16:08.3) placed second and fourth, respectively.
Centennial’s Brooklynn Sweikar (second, 19:12.8) and Bella Ramshaw (seventh, 20:08.8), Champaign Central’s Maaike Niekerk (10th, 20:18.3), Urbana’s Phoebe Gerstenecker (12th, 20:33.3) and Danville’s Allison Thompson (14th, 20:37.5) earned a spot in the girls’ sectional.
On the boys’ side, Central (third) and Urbana (fifth) earned team sectional spots. Alex Ahmari (10th, 16:41.5) led the Maroons and Sam Lambert (seventh, 16:20.2) paced the Tigers. Centennial’s Aaron Hendron (16:12.3) placed fifth to advance to the sectional.
Rockets, Knights prevail. Despite Monticello’s Mabry Bruhn (18 minutes, 7.7 seconds) securing the 1A St. Teresa Regional girls’ win, it was Unity which won its first regional crown since 2018.
Coach Kara Leaman’s Rockets led the way at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth, where they will return for next Saturday’s St. Teresa Sectional. Erica Woodard’s fourth-place clocking of 18:21.0, along with the efforts of Caelyn Kleparski (eighth, 19:13.8), Taylor Joop (ninth, 19:15.3) and Olivia Shike (10th, 19:29.4) pushed Unity.
Monticello, Uni High, St. Joseph-Ogden and St. Thomas More also advanced by taking second through fifth. Kate Ahmari (second, 18:10.3) led Uni High, Ava Knap (12th, 19:33.3) paced SJ-O and Reese Hogan (16th, 19:46.8) set the tone for STM.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Gabriella Moreman (third, 18:14.8), Judah Christian’s Aleigha Garrison (seventh, 19:08.8) and Oakwood/Salt Fork’s Macie Russell (19th, 20:06.0) and Allie Morris (27th, 20:51.1) also moved on.
On the boys’ side, Layton Hall won the regional in 15:33.0 to guide Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond to its second consecutive regional title. Coach Lyle Dorjahn’s crew also benefited from Logan Beckmier’s sixth-place 16:01.8 and Lyle Adcock’s ninth-place 16:14.7.
Brandon Mattsey keyed runner-up St. Joseph-Ogden by finishing fifth in 16:00.6, while Monticello placed third. Jackson Grambart (second, 15:40.0) and Josh Baysore (third, 15:42.7) led the Sages.
Unity and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin also moved on to the sectional. Connor O’Donnell (14th, 16:39.7) had the Rockets’ top time and Eli Mojonnier (fourth, 15:48.6) did the same for the Blue Devils.
Tuscola’s Josiah Hortin (12th, 16:38.1), Uni High’s Henry Laufenberg (18th, 16:45.0) and Ray Jones (20th, 16:46.2) and Cerro Gordo’s Dylan Howell (21st, 16:55.6) also qualified.
Panthers thrive. Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Trixie Johnson won the 1A Bishop McNamara Regional at Manteno’s Legacy Park in 19 minutes, 29.14 seconds pushing the Panthers to fourth place and next Saturday’s 1A Harvest Christian Academy Sectional.
Iroquois West’s Samantha Hartke (third, 19:48.90), Cissna Park’s Addison Seggebruch (24th, 22:06.05) and Hoopeston Area’s Allison Pickett (26th, 22:09.34) also moved on.
In the boys’ meet, Ryder James produced a runner-up effort of 15:37.03 to guide PBL to second as a squad and a place in the sectional.
Iroquois West’s Connor Price (third, 16:12.89) found a solo sectional role.
Johnson, Turnbaugh move on. Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Eli Johnson (20th, 18:00.5) and Sullivan’s Tori Turnbaugh (24th, 22:18.3) each advanced from the 1A Chrisman Regional to next Saturday’s St. Teresa Sectional.
Maroons’ Black moves forward. Clinton’s Ethan Black placed sixth in 16:06.98 the Class 1A Olympia Regional, and qualified for next Saturday’s 1A Elmwood Sectional.