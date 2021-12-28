MATTOON — Garret Risley wasn’t concerned his Mahomet-Seymour girls’ basketball team would emerge sluggishly from the Christmas holiday.
A Christmas Eve practice told him everything he needed to know about how the Bulldogs would approach the Mattoon Holiday Tournament’s opening day.
“They were all business (in practice). They were focused,” Risley said. “We came out ready to play. I had a feeling that was how they were going to be.”
M-S is two wins away from qualifying for the tournament’s championship game after easily dispatching Teutopolis’ junior varsity team 55-35 and Decatur Eisenhower 74-11 on Monday.
“When you have the senior leadership we do,” Risley said, “these girls wake up ready to play. ... You don’t have to manufacture energy.”
The Bulldogs (14-1) initially weren’t supposed to face the Wooden Shoes’ JV squad in the pool-play round. Champaign Central was the scheduled foe, but the Maroons had to withdraw from the tournament because of COVID-19 issues.
“It was kind of a short prep,” Risley said. “Whether it’s T-town’s freshmen, JV or varsity, you know they’re going to be well-coached and ready to play. I thought the girls handled the quick turnaround on that scout pretty well.”
One of the aforementioned M-S seniors, guard Cayla Koerner, was a big reason for the Bulldogs’ success in their first game Monday.
Koerner scored 23 points, drained a quartet of three-pointers and produced at least five points in three of the game’s four quarters. Koerner also recorded six steals in the victory.
“Cayla Koerner is instant energy,” Risley said. “She practices hard, and it translates to games.”
Senior forward Ivie Juarez (12 points, six rebounds), junior forward Savannah Orgeron (nine points) and junior guard Abigail Bunting (two points, six rebounds) also provided important contributions for M-S in its first of two wins on the day.
The second triumph saw the Bulldogs jump out to a 28-4 first quarter lead before they prevented Eisenhower from scoring in the fourth quarter.
“I was happy with how everyone contributed to the game,” Risley said. “No matter who was in the rotation they just played within themselves, and the score took care of itself.”
Eight different players generated at least four points apiece for M-S versus Eisenhower, led by 17 points from Juarez, 14 points from Koerner and 10 points from Orgeron. Junior guard Alayna DeWitt added nine points.
The Bulldogs have responded well after suffering their first loss of the season, 61-49 at Apollo Conference foe Taylorville on Dec. 17. That ended an 11-game win streak.
“I’m appreciative that the girls are looking to grow,” Risley said. “We know there’s going to be bumps in the road, but as long as we approach every game like, hey, these are the things we didn’t do well and need to improve on (we’ll be fine).”
Now, the focus shifts to Mattoon on Tuesday and another to-be-determined opponent. The Bulldogs play the host Green Wave, who also went 2-0 on Monday, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday to wrap up pool play.
“At the end of the first day you still want to have a chance,” Risley said. “(Mattoon is) a big game we’re going to have to get up for in a big way.”