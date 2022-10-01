MAHOMET — Nick Golden and Jon Adkins both seemed relieved at the conclusion of Friday night’s football game between Mahomet-Seymour and Quincy Notre Dame.
Albeit for different reasons.
Adkins, the M-S coach, was glad to see his Bulldogs team could overcome a bevy of mistakes to collect a win that guaranteed the program entry into this year’s IHSA playoffs.
Golden, meanwhile, was thrilled just to play versus the Raiders.
The senior linebacker displayed as much by blocking a punt and returning an intercepted pass for a touchdown on defense, giving M-S a big spark in its 35-10 nonconference win against QND at Frank Dutton Field.
“It hurt last week. It really hurt me deep down not playing in the homecoming game,” said Golden, who was unable to compete in the Bulldogs’ romp past Charleston the previous week. “I knew all week that I had to come out and make a statement, show that I’m still here to play.”
Golden’s pair of clutch plays were part of a stout overall defensive performance from the Bulldogs (6-0), who prevented their opponent from scoring an offensive touchdown for the first time this season.
“Before we walked out for warmups, I gave Nick a hug and just told him, ‘I’m glad to have you back, buddy,’” Adkins said. “I’m so proud of him and so happy for him for the way he played and how he got rewarded.”
On a tumultuous offensive evening for M-S, Golden and his defensive cohorts made sure the Raiders (3-3) didn’t make too much progress moving the ball. QND generated three points on its first offensive possession thanks to a 37-yard field goal from senior Deakon Schuette. That made the score 7-3 in favor of the Bulldogs after M-S senior Quenton Rogers took a double-reverse handoff 54 yards for a touchdown on his team’s first drive.
Coach Jack Cornell’s Raiders never did reach the end zone on offense. QND senior linebacker Dalton Miller logged a pick-six late in the second quarter for the Raiders’ other points.
“They certainly are a downhill bunch (on defense),” Cornell said of the Bulldogs. “They do a really good job of getting after it and creating chaos on the line of scrimmage, and it was just hard for us to handle at times.”
M-S achieved such chaos minus the talents of senior defensive lineman Mateo Casillas, who suffered an injury in last week’s game.
The defensive line trio of senior Ryan Yancy and juniors Jack Gallier and Jayvon Irwin constantly found ways to pressure QND junior quarterback Noah Lunt and his host of running backs.
Especially on third downs, the Bulldogs also brought up some of the linebackers to make life even more difficult on the Raiders.
Golden’s blocked punt allowed M-S to score two plays later and move ahead 14-3, and his interception return boosted the advantage to 21-3.
M-S also received one sack apiece from Gallier and senior linebacker Ben Wagner, while senior linebacker Brennan Houser executed a much-needed third-down pass deflection when QND’s first drive surged near the red zone.
“We feel that we’re a better unit than some of the scores this year,” Golden said. “It’s almost comical that we’ve let up 14 points in every game previous to this one. But this was definitely a week where we came out really fired up. A lot of guys were angry.”
On the flip side, the Bulldogs committed 15 penalties across all three phases and turned over the ball five times on offense, including four first-half interceptions from senior quarterback Wyatt Bohm.
M-S collected two 5-yard rushing touchdowns — one apiece from seniors Braden Houchin and Valient Walsh — to pull ahead 28-10 at intermission. Rogers added an 8-yard touchdown scamper in the fourth quarter.
“(The Raiders) had three picks last week, and two of them were pick-sixes,” Adkins said. “What they do in the secondary and defensively as a whole, we felt was going to cause us a little but of trouble. … (The penalties) comes down to us. We’ve got to control what we can control, and that’s us staying disciplined.”
Even with those aforementioned struggles, the Bulldogs now can go into their final three regular-season matchups knowing they have a shot to visit Memorial Stadium and participate in a state championship game in November.
“It feels good, but I think everyone knows the goals that we have,” Golden said. “Another step in the right direction for where we want to be at the end of the year.”