CHAMPAIGN — Mahomet-Seymour boys’ golf won the 2010 Class 2A state championship. But that group of Bulldogs didn’t win the season’s Champaign County Tournament.
The last time M-S finished atop the leaderboard in that event was in 2009.
Current Bulldogs coach David Sebestik was well aware of that entering Monday’s version of the tournament at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club.
“I wouldn’t say we necessarily circle it and say it’s the most important meet of the year, but it’s definitely something we want to bring back,” Sebestik said. “I told them when we were getting off the bus how long it’s been since we’ve won it.”
That drought came to a close as the Bulldogs held off Champaign Central 339-342 in the team standings during a warm and windy 18-hole round.
“It was great to come out on top,” Sebestik said. “I don’t think anybody would say they played their best rounds (Monday), but Lincolnshire is a pretty tough golf course. ... It was nice to finally bring it home for Mahomet, and hopefully we can build on that.”
M-S’s top finisher wasn’t the team’s usual No. 1 golfer, a spot typically held down by freshman Reis Claybrooke or senior Zach Courson.
Instead it was junior Blake Harvey who stepped up, carding a 78 to finish in second place individually.
Courson added a seventh-place 83 for the Bulldogs.
“Blake’s been playing pretty well the last couple weeks,” Sebestik said. “It’s good to see him coming into his own.”
Harvey’s effort offered the latest sign of M-S’s fluid varsity lineup.
“We had a lot of kids that were shooting 43 to 46 the last couple years where you felt like the next couple years they could really develop,” Sebestik said. “Having six kids that could potentially be in your top four any given day, it takes some pressure off your ones and twos.”
The runner-up Maroons were paced by junior Wade Schacht’s medalist 76, but coach Mike Osterbur’s crew couldn’t put any other athletes inside the top eight finishers.
“To lose by three and know you’re better than that, I think I would’ve felt better if we would’ve lost by 30,” Osterbur said. “It’s harder to swallow when you’re that close and you can pinpoint right down the line (with) each guy things they did that could’ve turned this around the other way, and that’s what we’ve got to figure out.”
Schacht recovered from a rare rough round. He shot 85 at the Mattoon Country Club last Saturday during the second round of the Craig Dixon Invitational.
“He had forgotten about Saturday’s round the minute he stepped on the bus. ... We pulled back into the parking lot at Savoy, and he went straight to the range,” Osterbur said. “That’s the reason why he’s medalist in a lot of tournaments because that’s the work he’s putting in.”
Judah Christian claimed two of the top-five individual finishers on Monday. Sophomore Caleb McCullough fired a 79 for third place, and senior Grant Hendershot recorded an 81 for a share of fourth place.
Centennial, which notched a team score of 365, was led by Jacob Stevens’ 81 that tied him for fourth place as well.
Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda produced two of the tournament’s eight best scores: junior Ross Gawenda ranked sixth with an 82, and junior Alex Warner was eighth with an 84.
St. Thomas More compiled a 392 team score, with sophomore Wilson Kirby shooting an 85.