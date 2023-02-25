CHAMPAIGN — Dayten Eisenmann had one of the two nets taken down from the two baskets inside Champaign Central’s North Gym draped around his neck on Friday night.
“I might sleep with this net. I just might,” the Mahomet-Seymour senior guard said with a smile. “This is phenomenal.”
A 35-33 upset win against top-seeded Lincoln had Eisenmann and everyone else associated with the fourth-seeded Bulldogs feeling good after M-S won its second straight Class 3A regional title. The two most recent regional championships by M-S have come against Lincoln.
“We did it last year, and we did it again,” M-S junior guard Finn Randolph said. “We showed that it’s going to be hard to beat us four times in one season.”
Baskets happened at a premium between the two Apollo Conference foes on Friday night. But M-S (14-16) made just enough plays in the fourth quarter to overtake the Railsplitters (27-6) after Lincoln had already handed the Bulldogs three previous losses this season by a combined 40 points.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times, let alone a fourth,” said Neil Alexander, Lincoln’s Hall of Fame coach with more than 900 wins. “Being a lower seed, you can always come in a game and be relaxed and have nothing to lose. I thought we played a little bit timid, and it worked out for them.”
Mainly with clutch fourth-quarter performances from M-S senior forward Wyatt Bohm and guard Randolph.
Bohm, a 6-foot-5 senior who was the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback in football the last two seasons and committed as a preferred walk-on to Iowa State last week, helped direct the Bulldogs’ offense against Lincoln’s vaunted 1-2-2 zone. He finished with a game-high 11 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists.
“Wyatt was clutch for us the whole game,” M-S coach Ryan Bosch said. “That was an example of a senior not going out very easily. He’s got that instinct to share the ball with his teammates and find guys. If they move, he finds them. Really proud of his composure.”
Randolph is only a junior for the Bulldogs, but the 6-1 guard played big late. With Lincoln leading 30-27 and less than five minutes left, he knocked down a tough floater in the lane to pull M-S within one at 30-29.
“I shoot it every day in practice, and I’ve been doing that since junior high,” Randolph said. “It’s just part of my game.”
Randolph then came up with a steal on Lincoln’s next possession, with Bohm getting fouled on the Bulldogs’ subsequent possession and making two free throws to put M-S ahead 31-30.
“I thought Finn came alive in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night after a slow start, and same thing (Friday night),” Bosch said. “He was super active there on both sides of the ball and got some key steals down the stretch.”
Randolph said the familiarity of playing Lincoln paid off for the Bulldogs on the defensive end.
“We’ve guarded those plays in practice over and over again,” Randolph said. “We just took it from them.”
Randolph, off a feed from Bohm, gave M-S the lead for good when Randolph made a layup with 2:26 left that put the Bulldogs ahead 33-32.
Bohm wound up 6 of 7 from the free throw line, including two to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 35-32 with one minute left.
“I’ve been up and down at the free throw line this season,” Bohm said. “I started off great and kind of hit on a cold stretch there. It was great getting to the line and not feeling like I couldn’t make them.”
Lincoln trimmed its deficit to 35-33 with 31.2 seconds left when sophomore forward Drew Hayes made 1 of 2 free throws, and the Railsplitters still had a chance when Bohm missed the front end of a one-and-one situation with 20.6 seconds left.
But the Bulldogs forced Lincoln into two tough contested shots on Lincoln’s final possession. Junior guard Aidan Gowin forcing a three-pointer that missed, and then senior forward Payton Cook’s last-second, 30-foot three-point attempt fell long at the buzzer, setting off an uproarious and rather unexpected celebration by the Bulldogs and their fans.
“We haven’t had much success against (Lincoln) in basketball in general,” Bohm said, “but to get this second regional in a row on them is great.”
Staying composed against Lincoln’s defense and patient enough on offense after the Railsplitters routinely ran clock was key for M-S to keep its season going at least another week.
Especially in a game where the Bulldogs didn’t lead until Eisenmann drained a three-pointer from the right corner with 2:45 left in the third quarter to put M-S ahead 24-21, the first of six lead changes to ensue the rest of the game.
Eisenmann and Randolph both finished with six points, while senior guards Jake Waldinger and Adam Dyer each added five points. Camden Nelson led Lincoln with eight points.
Now, the road continues for M-S in Decatur next week. The Bulldogs will try to pull another upset when they take on sectional host Decatur MacArthur (28-4) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a 3A sectional semifinal game.
“We’re just playing so together right now,” Eisenmann said. “It’s fun to be a part of.”