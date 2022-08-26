MAHOMET — The home stands at Frank Dutton Field started filling up more than an hour before kickoff Friday night.
A steady stream of fans continued to file in from the south as game time approached. It was standing-room only — in basically every available space surrounding the field. And this wasn’t even Dawgapalooza.
That’s next Friday night.
What it was, however, was a visual representation of the excitement the Mahomet-Seymour community has for its football team. And the Bulldogs didn’t disappoint.
Senior quarterback Wyatt Bohm threw for 226 yards and four touchdowns, connecting on long touchdown passes to Valient Walsh, Quenton Rogers and Adam Dyer. The M-S defense bottled up a Morton offense that gave it fits in last year’s Class 5A state quarterfinals. And the Bulldogs ended Week 1 with a decisive 51-14 victory against the Potters.
“It’s awesome to see the fans coming out here supporting us,” Bohm said. “I don’t try to look in the stands too much, but when I did, it was kind of crazy to see all that.”
Morton actually struck first with a drive that ate up more than half of the first quarter. The Potters (0-1) still had to grind out a 1-yard touchdown run from quarterback Jude Hart as the Bulldogs (1-0) almost pulled off a goal line stand.
That Morton touchdown, though, didn’t worry M-S coach Jon Adkins.
“Because I know our kids and know how resilient they are,” Adkins said. “We made them earn that first score. You could just sense it on the sideline. We were so calm, cool and collected. We stayed together as a team. It was exactly the adversity that we talked about all week long. We knew it was going to happen, and we did exactly what we needed to do.”
It didn’t take long for M-S to answer Morton’s first touchdown. Bohm connected with Walsh for a 13-yard touchdown, and the Bulldogs’ offense was just getting started. Bohm added touchdown passes of 40, 42 and 22 yards to Walsh, Rogers and Dyer.
What Walsh did — he also had a 6-yard rushing touchdown and returned the opening kickoff of the second half 92 yards for a score — was what Bohm was waiting to see.
“He’s worked really hard, so to see that all pay off is awesome for him and awesome for the team,” Bohm said. “He can do it all, really. He showed that. Teams are really worried about Quenton, but he showed they should be worried about him, too.”
Bohm might have seen a breakout performance from Walsh as inevitable, but the senior wide receiver managed to surprise himself with his do-everything and score-from-everywhere performance. He was a perfect pairing with Rogers, who had five receptions for 78 yards.
“Definitely didn’t see it coming, but I worked hard all offseason,” said Walsh, who had five receptions for 66 yards. “I’m glad it happened.”
After giving up that early touchdown, the M-S defense shut down Morton. The Bulldogs gave up just a handful of plays that went for double-digit yardage, with a 79-yard touchdown run from Carl Whitaker — a blown assignment — the only big play that really hurt. And it came too late to change the outcome of the game.
“What happened was we didn’t know what was going to happen because they didn’t have Seth Glatz — the guy who was their main guy last year,” M-S junior defensive lineman Jack Gallier said. “We needed to figure out what was going on. Something clicked after that drive, and we just stopped them the whole time. … Once we got that three-and-out after that first drive it just kept going. We figured out what worked amazing for us. We turned a gear and just kicked butt.”