Mahomet-Seymour football pulled off an unusual feat Wednesday, when the latest Associated Press poll was released.
Jon Adkins' Bulldogs doubled their number of first-place votes in Class 5A — from one to two — but also dropped one spot in the 5A top 10. They were vaulted by Morris and remain behind Nazareth and Kankakee.
Even so, M-S is one of eight local programs mentioned in one of the state's eight top 10 rankings this week.
Here's a look at the complete post-Week 2 poll — Classes 8A through 1A — as selected by a group of media members that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Loyola (11)
|(2-0)
|118
|1
|2. Lincoln-Way East (1)
|(2-0)
|108
|2
|3. Glenbard West
|(2-0)
|94
|3
|4. Gurnee Warren
|(2-0)
|88
|5
|5. Naperville North
|(2-0)
|65
|9
|6. O'Fallon
|(2-0)
|45
|8
|7. Maine South
|(1-1)
|36
|7
|8. Chicago (Marist)
|(1-1)
|28
|NR
|9. Edwardsville
|(2-0)
|26
|10
|10. Bolingbrook
|(1-1)
|15
|4
Others receiving votes: York 11, Lockport 7, Palatine 6, South Elgin 4, Plainfield North 3, Glenbrook South 3, Naperville Neuqua Valley 3.
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (12)
|(2-0)
|120
|1
|2. Prospect
|(2-0)
|102
|3
|3. Batavia
|(1-1)
|94
|2
|4. Chicago (St. Rita)
|(2-0)
|76
|5
|5. Jacobs
|(2-0)
|62
|6
|6. Glenbard North
|(1-1)
|53
|4
|7. Wheaton North
|(2-0)
|47
|8
|8. Wheaton Warrenville South
|(1-1)
|29
|NR
|9. Pekin
|(2-0)
|22
|T9
|10. Hononegah
|(2-0)
|16
|NR
Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 14, Hersey 11, Geneva 6, Yorkville 5, Downers North 3.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East St. Louis (13)
|(1-1)
|130
|1
|2. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge
|(2-0)
|108
|2
|3. Lemont
|(2-0)
|99
|4
|4. Chicago (Simeon)
|(2-0)
|96
|T9
|5. Niles Notre Dame
|(2-0)
|73
|6
|6. Crete-Monee
|(0-2)
|65
|5
|7. Chatham Glenwood
|(2-0)
|45
|7
|8. Kenwood
|(1-1)
|33
|T10
|9. Cary-Grove
|(1-1)
|23
|3
|10. Carmel
|(2-0)
|21
|NR
Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Ignatius) 7, Machesney Park Harlem 5, Wauconda 4, Crystal Lake South 3, Normal West 2, Lisle (Benet) 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (9)
|(1-1)
|116
|1
|2. Kankakee (1)
|(1-1)
|94
|2
|3. Morris
|(2-0)
|91
|4
|4. Mahomet-Seymour (2)
|(2-0)
|90
|3
|5. Sycamore
|(2-0)
|65
|5
|6. Peoria
|(2-0)
|62
|6
|7. Rockford Boylan
|(2-0)
|55
|7
|8. Chicago (Morgan Park)
|(2-0)
|36
|10
|9. Glenbard South
|(2-0)
|14
|NR
|10. Mascoutah
|(2-0)
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Sterling 9, Chicago (St. Patrick) 7, Highland 6, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 2, St. Viator 2, Oak Park (Fenwick) 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (6)
|(2-0)
|105
|T1
|2. Joliet Catholic (5)
|(2-0)
|104
|T1
|3. St. Francis
|(2-0)
|85
|3
|4. Richmond-Burton
|(2-0)
|73
|4
|5. Rochester
|(1-1)
|66
|5
|6. Stillman Valley
|(2-0)
|50
|7
|7. Genoa-Kingston
|(2-0)
|42
|6
|8. Wheaton Academy
|(2-0)
|36
|8
|9. Carterville
|(2-0)
|15
|10
|10. Freeburg
|(2-0)
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 5, Peoria Notre Dame 5, Quincy Notre Dame 3, Marengo 3, Mt. Zion 2, Murphysboro 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. IC Catholic (9)
|(1-1)
|117
|1
|2. Williamsville (2)
|(2-0)
|100
|3
|2. Reed-Custer (1)
|(2-0)
|100
|2
|4. Princeton
|(2-0)
|81
|4
|5. Byron
|(1-1)
|71
|5
|6. Mt. Carmel
|(2-0)
|51
|6
|7. Prairie Central
|(2-0)
|47
|8
|8. Eureka
|(2-0)
|45
|7
|9. Durand-Pecatonica
|(2-0)
|29
|9
|10. Peotone
|(2-0)
|7
|NR
|(tie) Unity
|(1-1)
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Wilmington (11)
|(2-0)
|119
|1
|2. St. Teresa (1)
|(2-0)
|108
|2
|3. Tri-Valley
|(2-0)
|95
|3
|4. Maroa-Forsyth
|(2-0)
|86
|4
|5. Bismarck-Henning
|(2-0)
|63
|6
|6. Vandalia
|(2-0)
|60
|7
|7. Knoxville
|(2-0)
|49
|10
|8. North-Mac
|(2-0)
|29
|NR
|9. Rockridge
|(1-1)
|19
|NR
|10. Pana
|(1-1)
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Nashville 10, Breese Mater Dei 6, Mercer County 4, Johnston City 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lena-Winslow (12)
|(2-0)
|121
|1
|2. Athens
|(2-0)
|112
|2
|3. Moweaqua Central A&M (1)
|(2-0)
|104
|3
|4. Colfax Ridgeview
|(2-0)
|90
|4
|5. Camp Point Central
|(2-0)
|80
|6
|6. Fulton
|(2-0)
|52
|7
|7. Tuscola
|(2-0)
|31
|8
|8. Forreston
|(1-1)
|30
|5
|9. Hope Academy
|(2-0)
|28
|T10
|10. Iroquois West
|(2-0)
|24
|9
Others receiving votes: Jacksonville Routt 13, St. Bede 10, Greenfield-Northwestern 7, Annawan-Wethersfield 4, Salt Fork 4, Ottawa Marquette 2, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 2, Shelbyville 1.