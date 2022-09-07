Mahomet-Seymour football pulled off an unusual feat Wednesday, when the latest Associated Press poll was released.

Jon Adkins' Bulldogs doubled their number of first-place votes in Class 5A — from one to two — but also dropped one spot in the 5A top 10. They were vaulted by Morris and remain behind Nazareth and Kankakee.

Even so, M-S is one of eight local programs mentioned in one of the state's eight top 10 rankings this week.

Here's a look at the complete post-Week 2 poll — Classes 8A through 1A — as selected by a group of media members that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Loyola (11)(2-0)1181
2. Lincoln-Way East (1)(2-0)1082
3. Glenbard West(2-0)943
4. Gurnee Warren(2-0)885
5. Naperville North(2-0)659
6. O'Fallon(2-0)458
7. Maine South(1-1)367
8. Chicago (Marist)(1-1)28NR
9. Edwardsville(2-0)2610
10. Bolingbrook(1-1)154

Others receiving votes: York 11, Lockport 7, Palatine 6, South Elgin 4, Plainfield North 3, Glenbrook South 3, Naperville Neuqua Valley 3.

Class 7A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (12)(2-0)1201
2. Prospect(2-0)1023
3. Batavia(1-1)942
4. Chicago (St. Rita)(2-0)765
5. Jacobs(2-0)626
6. Glenbard North(1-1)534
7. Wheaton North(2-0)478
8. Wheaton Warrenville South(1-1)29NR
9. Pekin(2-0)22T9
10. Hononegah(2-0)16NR

Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 14, Hersey 11, Geneva 6, Yorkville 5, Downers North 3.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. East St. Louis (13)(1-1)1301
2. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge(2-0)1082
3. Lemont(2-0)994
4. Chicago (Simeon)(2-0)96T9
5. Niles Notre Dame(2-0)736
6. Crete-Monee(0-2)655
7. Chatham Glenwood(2-0)457
8. Kenwood(1-1)33T10
9. Cary-Grove(1-1)233
10. Carmel(2-0)21NR

Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Ignatius) 7, Machesney Park Harlem 5, Wauconda 4, Crystal Lake South 3, Normal West 2, Lisle (Benet) 1.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (9)(1-1)1161
2. Kankakee (1)(1-1)942
3. Morris(2-0)914
4. Mahomet-Seymour (2)(2-0)903
5. Sycamore(2-0)655
6. Peoria(2-0)626
7. Rockford Boylan(2-0)557
8. Chicago (Morgan Park)(2-0)3610
9. Glenbard South(2-0)14NR
10. Mascoutah(2-0)10NR

Others receiving votes: Sterling 9, Chicago (St. Patrick) 7, Highland 6, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 2, St. Viator 2, Oak Park (Fenwick) 1.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (6)(2-0)105T1
2. Joliet Catholic (5)(2-0)104T1
3. St. Francis(2-0)853
4. Richmond-Burton(2-0)734
5. Rochester(1-1)665
6. Stillman Valley(2-0)507
7. Genoa-Kingston(2-0)426
8. Wheaton Academy(2-0)368
9. Carterville(2-0)1510
10. Freeburg(2-0)10NR

Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 5, Peoria Notre Dame 5, Quincy Notre Dame 3, Marengo 3, Mt. Zion 2, Murphysboro 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. IC Catholic (9)(1-1)1171
2. Williamsville (2)(2-0)1003
2. Reed-Custer (1)(2-0)1002
4. Princeton(2-0)814
5. Byron(1-1)715
6. Mt. Carmel(2-0)516
7. Prairie Central(2-0)478
8. Eureka(2-0)457
9. Durand-Pecatonica(2-0)299
10. Peotone(2-0)7NR
(tie) Unity(1-1)7NR

Others receiving votes: Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Wilmington (11)(2-0)1191
2. St. Teresa (1)(2-0)1082
3. Tri-Valley(2-0)953
4. Maroa-Forsyth(2-0)864
5. Bismarck-Henning(2-0)636
6. Vandalia(2-0)607
7. Knoxville(2-0)4910
8. North-Mac(2-0)29NR
9. Rockridge(1-1)19NR
10. Pana(1-1)11NR

Others receiving votes: Nashville 10, Breese Mater Dei 6, Mercer County 4, Johnston City 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lena-Winslow (12)(2-0)1211
2. Athens(2-0)1122
3. Moweaqua Central A&M (1)(2-0)1043
4. Colfax Ridgeview(2-0)904
5. Camp Point Central(2-0)806
6. Fulton(2-0)527
7. Tuscola(2-0)318
8. Forreston(1-1)305
9. Hope Academy(2-0)28T10
10. Iroquois West(2-0)249

Others receiving votes: Jacksonville Routt 13, St. Bede 10, Greenfield-Northwestern 7, Annawan-Wethersfield 4, Salt Fork 4, Ottawa Marquette 2, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 2, Shelbyville 1.

  

